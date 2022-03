There is an unwritten rule that assassins and spies have an endless clothing allowance to aid their abilities to assimilate in any given circumstance. It's also common in the world of subterfuge — or at least the version we see on TV or in films — that a sartorial skillset is a valuable asset. Jodie Comer as the deadly Villanelle in BBC America’s Killing Eve has ticked both of these boxes from the very first episode and this character puts her best fashion foot forward in any scenario.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO