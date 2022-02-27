ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool 0-4 Arsenal: Player ratings as 2 wonder goals see Gunners into FA Cup quarter finals

By Ali Rampling
 2 days ago

Arsenal booked their place in the FA Cup quarter finals with a 4-0 victory over Championship leaders Liverpool at Prenton Park on Sunday afternoon. While the scoreline suggests an emphatic victory for the Gunners, Liverpool went toe to toe for much of the game with...

