ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

New History Center Exhibit Showcases Faces, Places Of Minnesota’s Past And Present

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qj5ir_0eQZtKB100

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s a new place to go starting this weekend to better try and understand Minnesota’s history — the good and the bad.

It’s a one-of-a-kind exhibit at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

Sure, it’s a museum, but it may as well be a library, because it’s full of story after story after story.

The brand-new exhibit is called Art Speaks, and it’s an expression of Brian Szatt’s life work.

“The opportunity to do a large exhibition like this was really for me a once in a lifetime or once in a career opportunity,” Szatt, the museum’s art curator, said.

It’s nestled in the History Center, but unlike other exhibits, this one is all visual art, hand-created by Minnesotans.

“We can use a work of art as a window into a whole variety of topics, so we can talk about the individuals that are portrayed or the landscapes that are portrayed, whether that’s Lake Superior or St. Anthony Falls,” Szatt said. “And we think that Minnesotans resonate with that work because they’re familiar with it themselves. We think here the art can tell a bigger story, or a more meaningful story to Minnesotans.”

The exhibit has four sections, the first of which features portraits.

Among the portraits: Barbara Cyrus, a longtime columnist for the Spokesman-Recorder, and legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant.

The next section is full of landscapes past and present.

The exhibit features works by a wide variety of artists, including an African American artist who played minor league baseball, then worked as a butler. One of the largest pieces is by an immigrant from Vietnam.

“They don’t have to be a famous artist or a highly exhibited arist, they could be an artist who maybe was an amateur in his or her lifetime,” Szatt said.

Next is the voices section, featuring everything from a powerful piece representing 38 Indigenous lives lost in a brutal killing to modern day reminders of pain, like the pandemic.

Some lighter art is in the final, abstract section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5XCQ_0eQZtKB100

(credit: CBS)

“Minnesotans are many things, and one of those is we have a sense of humor, and you’ll see that in this work. The work can be playful, fanciful, but also very serious topics are covered here,” Szatt said.

It’s a collage of art, a collage of stories, representing a collage of people.

The exhibit is now open in downtown St. Paul and will run into July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

Meridian Museum of Art’s presents Black History exhibit Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting a Black History exhibit Saturday afternoon. There will be four exhibits at the museum displaying the art of the African American culture. This program will pay tribute to the people who made a difference during the Civil Rights Movement....
MERIDIAN, MS
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art opens new exhibit showcasing pottery, ceramics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art has a new exhibit named Contemporary Ceramics by Mata Ortiz that will be on display until June 5. Contemporary Ceramics explores Mata Ortiz’s distinctive pottery style which combines tradition with modern innovation. Led by works for the...
EL PASO, TX
KATU.com

Don't Shoot Portland opens new exhibit recognizing city's racist history

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local advocacy group Don’t Shoot Portland unveiled an exhibit Thursday, recognizing the city’s historic ties with white supremacist policies. Feeling Documents: A Liberated Archives Experience uses documents, music, and art to create an artistic timeline. The installation is part of a larger Black History...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
WJBF

New art exhibition opens at Aiken Center of the Arts

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Center of the Arts is having an art exhibition running from February 17th through March 24th. It’s a free event that’s open to the public and features several artists. Christina Laurel will be featured in their main gallery. She’s a paper artist that creates 3 dimensional and 2 dimensional […]
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Grant
CBS Austin

Check out the new "American History" exhibit at Austin's RichesArt Gallery

Exploring, uplifting, and showcasing the impact of black history on the American Experience. You don't want to miss the interactive art exhibit, "American History," at RichesArt Gallery. Richard Samuel joined Trevor Scott from his gallery to share how the work from this exhibit highlights the impact of the black experience on all of American culture.
AUSTIN, TX
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New Immersive Exhibit Showcases Works of Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo returns to Chicago, this time in a new immersive experience. The exhibit showcases the work of the influential Mexican-born artist in 360-degrees. Ahead of the exhibit’s opening, we spoke with Kahlo’s grandniece and great grandniece. They say unlike other exhibitions, this experience depicts the Frida their family knew.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Art Museum#Wcco#Minnesotans#The Spokesman Recorder#African American#Indigenous
Franklin News Post

Traveling African American history exhibit presented at Ferrum College

The Homage Exhibit, a traveling collection of artifacts from the era of slavery to the presidency of Barack Obama, came to the Panther’s Den at Ferrum College Feb. 9. The exhibit, curated by Nia McAdoo, is an archive displaying a collection of historical documents, art-work, newspapers, photos, letters and artifacts that focus on African American history and culture.
FERRUM, VA
Daily Northwestern

New Evanston Art Center exhibition inspired by cosmos, Black experience

Yaoundé Olu started creating art at the age of two. The pioneering multi-disciplinary artist and musician considers herself a storyteller and retro-futurist and said she wants to show different perspectives through her art. She said something within her propels her to create. “Black Field / White Field” is an...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Minnesota

MSP Film Society To Transform St. Anthony Main Theater Into A Hub For Local Cinema

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s no secret that movie theaters have struggled during the pandemic, but the MSP Film Society is hoping to change that. “Going to the movies is part of our culture. It’s what we do,” said Jesse Bishop, MSP Film Society programming director. As the Film Society celebrates its 60th year, they’ve been exploring ways to create more exposure for young filmmakers. Now, they think they’ve found it. “We feel that Minneapolis should have a center, a film center, a media center, and this will be it,” said Susan Smoluchowski, MSP Film Society executive director. For more than a decade, the film...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KELOLAND TV

Historic buildings on the move to make way for a hockey arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University needs room for its new ice hockey arena, which means Heritage Park as it stands now will disappear. The park is a collection of historic Great Plains buildings dating back to the late 1800s. Today crews began preparing three of the four...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
lootpress.com

Marshall to present two new art exhibitions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s 36th Annual Juried Student Exhibition will be on view March 8 through March 31 in the Birke Art Gallery, located in Smith Hall on the Huntington campus. The exhibit features students’ best artworks from throughout the past two years, as selected by an outside juror.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WNCT

Onslow County Museum showcasing rarely-seen items in new exhibit

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Museum is turning itself inside-out with its new exhibit. The exhibit will feature rarely-seen items from the museum’s collection and archives. It’s located in the Changing Gallery and will feature different artifacts each month representing different people, places and events that have shaped the history of the county. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy