ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia faces major disruptions to oil, commodities flows without SWIFT

By Dmitry Zhdannikov
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6mo4_0eQZtGe700

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by fresh Western sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said.

The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment to Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. read more

While some Russian banks - including Gazprombank, which services large oil and gas payments - have escaped full blocking sanctions, traders and analysts said the time it takes to switch to new systems will still mean major upheavals to flows.

The measures, which will include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, with officials saying some exemptions for energy were being worked out.

"While trying to exempt energy transactions, SWIFT can still cause significant disruption to energy trade flows in the near term, at least until buyers switch to alternatives like Telex or other systems," said Amrita Sen, co-founder of the Energy Aspects think-tank.

"On other commodities - I can’t see how trade continues without the exemptions," she said.

SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, transferring trillions of dollars a year in what has become the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

Russia produces 10% of global oil and supplies 40% of Europe's gas. It is the world's largest grains and fertilisers exporter, top palladium and nickel producer, third-largest exporter of coal and steel, and fifth-largest wood exporter.

The bid to exclude from the trading system whole chunks of the world's 11th largest economy - and supplier of one-sixth of all commodities - has no precedent in the globalised age.

It comes as the West is struggling with record high energy prices amid galloping inflation.

CLARITY SOUGHT

At least 10 oil and commodities traders, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said flows of Russian commodities to the West will be severely disrupted or totally halted for days if not weeks until some clarity is established on exemptions.

"You can still use internal systems of international banks having branches in Russia, but it will be quite a mess," said a banker with a large Western bank with exposure to Russia, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Some traders said while Russian banks that were still off the sanctions list, such as Surgutneftegasbank, could probably clear dollars, that did not necessarily solve the problem.

"Lots of companies will treat Russian oil as sanctioned and not touch it even if it is allowed," said a senior executive from a major Western oil trading desk, also asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"So it feels like maximum pain for the next two to three days while people work out what pathways are open," he added.

Russian energy and commodity flows to Asia, especially to China, will likely continue.

Both China and Russia have been developing alternatives to SWIFT. Beijing has been encouraging the use of its homegrown alternative, known as the CIPS clearing and settlement services system, while Moscow has set up its own banking messaging system, known as SPFS.

Russian officials have said the country can re-route its exports to China in case flows to the West are disrupted. But analysts have said gas cannot be re-routed at all, while Beijing's capacity to take more oil is limited.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 50

TOP.GUN
2d ago

Thank you President Biden for a great approach. The ruble is almost rubble 😂👍🗽⚖️🇺🇸💫

Reply(6)
9
ILLMO
2d ago

America will gladly pay more for necessities in order to bring Russia into compliance with civil rights

Reply(1)
3
Related
New York Post

Putin fumes in his mountain ‘lair’ as Ukraine proves hard to conquer

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “furious” that his invasion of Ukraine hasn’t been “easy” after Russian troops have been unable to take even one major city in three days of fighting, according to a member of the European Union Parliament who said he was citing Ukrainian intelligence reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Western#Swift#Gazprombank#Telex#The Energy Aspects
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

338K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy