Chelsea star Billy Gilmour revealed he wore a Liverpool shirt when he played football at home during lockdown

CHELSEA and Scotland wonderkid Billy Gilmour once revealed he wears a LIVERPOOL shirt at home.

The 20-year-old burst on to the Stamford Bridge scene and his form earned him a call-up for his country at Euro 2020.

Chelsea's Scottish star Billy Gilmour admitted he regularly wears a Liverpool shirt at home Credit: EPA

He revealed he wears the red jersey of his international captain Andy Robertson Credit: Getty

He was the star man as Scotland held England to a goalless draw at Wembley at the Euros, but was ruled out of the rest of tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

This season, he has been on loan at Norwich City where he has begun to play a prominent role in helping Dean Smith's aim to beat the drop.

But, during lockdown last year, Chelsea fans were shocked to learn he wore a Reds shirt.

When asked if he wears a jersey of another team, the teenager told the Chelsea website in 2020: "It was probably Andy Robertson’s Liverpool shirt when I swapped with him after the recent FA Cup game.

"I wear that sometimes at the moment, just out in the garden playing football."

It won't be the first time the footballer has got stick for his clothing of choice.

SunSport reported how Gilmour revealed he was the butt of jokes after he modelled for Burberry - but he has insisted he saw the funny side after seeing his face on billboards.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp on the Sky Football Show about how it came about, he said: "My agent phoned and he was just saying, 'I got a phone call from Burberry and they were asking if you'd like to do modelling?' So my dad phoned me and asked what I'd think doing modelling. I'm giving it a bit saying 'of course' and bantering with him.

"I then got a phone call from my agent saying, 'we're meeting up tomorrow with Burberry'. I said, 'Why's that?' and he said 'You're modelling for them, did your dad not say?'

"I said, 'I thought he was kidding on! I ended up doing a couple of modelling shoots for Burberry! It was good, something different, but I got a bit of stick.

"It's funny, I was going home one of the times in Heathrow or Gatwick airport and the Burberry shop is there. I was walking to my flight and I come up on the billboard!

"I just took a picture of it and sent it to my dad and started laughing. It was brilliant."