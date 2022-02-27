ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melbourne artist captures the late Bert Newton's adoration for wife Patti in Archibald Prize 2022 entry

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bert Newton's adoration for wife Patti Newton has been captured by Melbourne artist Margaret Dawson in her 2022 Archibald Prize entry.

The stunning portrait sees Patti, 77, donning a glamorous ensemble as she poses by a window, while Bert smiles down at her from the moon.

The TV icon, who was married to Patti for nearly 47 years, passed away from health complications, aged 83, on October 30 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFSvh_0eQZtC7D00
Stunning portrait: Melbourne artist Margaret Dawson has captured the late Bert Newton's adoration for wife Patti Newton in her Archibald Prize 2022 entry (pictured). The portrait sees Patti, 77, posing by a window, while Bert smiles down at her from the moon

Patti told the Herald Sun on Sunday of the portrait: 'I love that the moon is looking at me and it is Bert's face.'

In January, Patti told Woman's Day that she had a 'wonderful relationship' with Bert, describing the veteran entertainer as 'humble'.

'Everyone has ups and downs. I hate it when people say they never had a cross word – you can't go through life being holier than thou,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrXn2_0eQZtC7D00
Showbusiness couple: Patti told the Herald Sun on Sunday of the portrait: 'I love that the moon is looking at me and it is Bert's face.' The couple had been married for nearly 47 years 

'But with Bert, I feel we understood one another, we had great respect for each other. And unlike a lot of other husbands in showbusiness, he included me in everything.'

Patti will return to the stage in May to honour her late husband.

As reported by the Herald Sun in January, Patti will perform in longtime friend John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra's Mother's Day Concert at the Arts Centre Melbourne on Sunday May 8, where it's understood a tribute will be included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfpWw_0eQZtC7D00
Complications: The TV icon passed away from health complications, aged 83, on October 30 2021. Bert is pictured with his grandchildren in a photo posted to Patti's Instagram on October 24

Singer, actress and dancer Patti, will perform alongside David Hobson and Harrison Craig on stage.

John, who was the musical director for Channel 10's GMA from 1992 to 2004 which Bert hosted, told the Herald Sun that he's 'absolutely thrilled' Patti has signed on.

'I am absolutely thrilled that Patti has agreed to sing with the orchestra. I think she wants to make part of the show her tribute to Bert as well,' he said.

'I would like to imagine Bert is cheering her on from above saying, "you go get them, you will be fabulous".'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zU4OD_0eQZtC7D00
On stage: Patti will return to the stage to honour her late husband in May. The singer, actress and dancer will perform in John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra's Mother's Day Concert at the Arts Centre Melbourne

Patti laid her husband to rest in November last year following his tragic death on October 30.

Bert had his leg amputated last year after a toe infection that led to another range of complications.

His health first became a concern in 2012 when he underwent a quadruple bypass.

In the years following the surgery, the four-time Logie winner was hospitalised three times with pneumonia and was also diagnosed with anaemia.

Bert was hospitalised again in March last year and underwent surgery on his leg in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swRiH_0eQZtC7D00
Tragic passing: Bert tragically died while in palliative care in Melbourne on October 30, aged 83. Patti and Bert are pictured in December 2019

The infection was 'linked to his diabetes' and was life-threatening, with doctors telling him the surgery was a 'life or death decision'.

Patti told Daily Mail Australia at the time of his death that it was the result of 'complications with everything'.

'When you have a leg amputated you have to be on a lot of painkillers and Bert had had, just this year alone, he's had eight procedures, which all involved anaesthetics and that affects you pretty badly,' she said.

The TV legend was given a Victorian state funeral on November 12 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne.

With a showbiz career spanning eight decades, Bert was the last remaining link between the dawn of Aussie television and today's industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR7OF_0eQZtC7D00
Farewell: The TV legend was given a Victorian state funeral on November 12 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Newton
Person
Harrison Craig
Person
Bert Newton
Upworthy

Artist creates hilarious comics capturing the life of retail workers and it's so relatable

When life gets hard, sometimes the best way to cope is to laugh at your own problems. And let's face it, these are some pretty bleak times and we could use some humor. Stephen Beals has been drawing from everyday issues to create art that is both funny and in some ways dark. Beals has always had a deep interest in comics and has been working "out of pure love for the art form," reported Bored Panda. Beals titled his comics "Adult Children" and said it was because "adulthood seems to be a myth we tell children in order to get them to behave." Beals draws from all walks of life and draws into everyday situations in the retail sector. The retail industry is one of the most overworked and underpaid sectors in America, and the employees are becoming disillusioned with not just work but also life.
RETAIL
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
Register Citizen

Melbourne Film Festival Unveils Competition Section With $100,000 First Prize

Kicking off at its 70th anniversary edition in August, the Melbourne International Film Festival is to introduce a trio of new prizes. The best film award will come with a A$140,000 (approximately $100,000) cash reward, making it the richest film prize in the southern hemisphere. Contenders in the new, annual,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archibald Prize#The Herald Sun#Woman S Day#Aussie Pops Orchestra#Channel 10#Gma
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Stalker' flew 10,000 miles from Australia to Scotland to track down ex-girlfriend he first met online gaming at her home and bombarded her with messages and flowers, court hears

An alleged stalker who flew 10,000 miles from Australia to track down his former girlfriend in Scotland as part a 13-month campaign of harassment has pleaded with a judge to let him withdraw his guilty plea. It is alleged that Jordan McKenzie, 27, bombarded the woman with messages and sent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

Artist Shirley Woodson: Life captured in bold strokes

Artist Shirley Woodson described how she works: “I listen to blues, I listen to jazz.”. “Does what you’re listening to inspire the painting?” asked correspondent Rita Braver. “Oh, definitely, definitely. A deeper color, a more brilliant color. That translation, that interpretation is part of what goes on.”
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Loo that's worth queuing for! Diner films moment restaurant toilet is transformed into a mini-dancefloor with disco lights and music

This is the moment a diner pushed a 'big red button' in a restaurant loo - only for it to transform into 'the coolest toilet in Britain' with disco lights and funky music. Abi Hindle was at Perch in the Park, in Eastbourne, East Sussex, for a family meal on Saturday when she left the table for what she thought would be a routine bathroom visit.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

Adorable to abandoned: Hollywood's role in deserted dogs

Channing Tatum's newest movie, "Dog," may induce swooning over the human-animal bond, but some experts worry it could lead to more abandoned Belgian Malinois, the dog breed featured in the movie. In the film, Tatum plays U.S. Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, who is taking Lulu, a dog who served in...
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy