Melbourne artist captures the late Bert Newton's adoration for wife Patti in Archibald Prize 2022 entry

Bert Newton's adoration for wife Patti Newton has been captured by Melbourne artist Margaret Dawson in her 2022 Archibald Prize entry.

The stunning portrait sees Patti, 77, donning a glamorous ensemble as she poses by a window, while Bert smiles down at her from the moon.

The TV icon, who was married to Patti for nearly 47 years, passed away from health complications, aged 83, on October 30 2021.

Stunning portrait: Melbourne artist Margaret Dawson has captured the late Bert Newton's adoration for wife Patti Newton in her Archibald Prize 2022 entry (pictured). The portrait sees Patti, 77, posing by a window, while Bert smiles down at her from the moon

Patti told the Herald Sun on Sunday of the portrait: 'I love that the moon is looking at me and it is Bert's face.'

In January, Patti told Woman's Day that she had a 'wonderful relationship' with Bert, describing the veteran entertainer as 'humble'.

'Everyone has ups and downs. I hate it when people say they never had a cross word – you can't go through life being holier than thou,' she said.

Showbusiness couple: Patti told the Herald Sun on Sunday of the portrait: 'I love that the moon is looking at me and it is Bert's face.' The couple had been married for nearly 47 years

'But with Bert, I feel we understood one another, we had great respect for each other. And unlike a lot of other husbands in showbusiness, he included me in everything.'

Patti will return to the stage in May to honour her late husband.

As reported by the Herald Sun in January, Patti will perform in longtime friend John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra's Mother's Day Concert at the Arts Centre Melbourne on Sunday May 8, where it's understood a tribute will be included.

Complications: The TV icon passed away from health complications, aged 83, on October 30 2021. Bert is pictured with his grandchildren in a photo posted to Patti's Instagram on October 24

Singer, actress and dancer Patti, will perform alongside David Hobson and Harrison Craig on stage.

John, who was the musical director for Channel 10's GMA from 1992 to 2004 which Bert hosted, told the Herald Sun that he's 'absolutely thrilled' Patti has signed on.

'I am absolutely thrilled that Patti has agreed to sing with the orchestra. I think she wants to make part of the show her tribute to Bert as well,' he said.

'I would like to imagine Bert is cheering her on from above saying, "you go get them, you will be fabulous".'

On stage: Patti will return to the stage to honour her late husband in May. The singer, actress and dancer will perform in John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra's Mother's Day Concert at the Arts Centre Melbourne

Patti laid her husband to rest in November last year following his tragic death on October 30.

Bert had his leg amputated last year after a toe infection that led to another range of complications.

His health first became a concern in 2012 when he underwent a quadruple bypass.

In the years following the surgery, the four-time Logie winner was hospitalised three times with pneumonia and was also diagnosed with anaemia.

Bert was hospitalised again in March last year and underwent surgery on his leg in May.

Tragic passing: Bert tragically died while in palliative care in Melbourne on October 30, aged 83. Patti and Bert are pictured in December 2019

The infection was 'linked to his diabetes' and was life-threatening, with doctors telling him the surgery was a 'life or death decision'.

Patti told Daily Mail Australia at the time of his death that it was the result of 'complications with everything'.

'When you have a leg amputated you have to be on a lot of painkillers and Bert had had, just this year alone, he's had eight procedures, which all involved anaesthetics and that affects you pretty badly,' she said.

The TV legend was given a Victorian state funeral on November 12 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne.

With a showbiz career spanning eight decades, Bert was the last remaining link between the dawn of Aussie television and today's industry.