Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quit Arenal after sensational bust-up with Mikel Arteta and ‘coaching staff’, reveals Gabriel

 3 days ago
ARSENAL defender Gabriel has confirmed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a behind the scenes bust-up with boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang had his contract cancelled so he could leave for free after being frozen out by Arteta following a disciplinary breach in December.

Gabriel has revealed Aubameyang fell out with Arteta and his staff Credit: Getty
Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer after having his contract terminated Credit: Getty

Aubameyang returned home late from a trip abroad and was immediately stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

And Gunners defender Gabriel revealed 'something happened' between Aubameyang and the coaching staff at the club that caused his departure.

The 24-year-old told Ohmygoal: "Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal.

"It's something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players weren't in it.

"I said goodbye to him before he left, I hope he enjoys Barcelona, he is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much."

Upon joining Barcelona Aubameyang himself hit out at Arteta, saying his 'only problem' at Arsenal was with the Spanish boss.

There were rumours of a rift between the pair even before Aubameyang's disciplinary break.

Arteta though strongly denied those suggestions after hauling Aubameyang off the pitch in a game against Manchester United.

Elsewhere Aubameyang did insist earlier this month that the pair parted ways on good terms.

The 32-year-old received a £7million severance package from the Gunners with the club keen to get his £350,000-a-week salary off their wage bill.

And the striker has immediately hit the ground running since joining Barcelona.

His three goals in his first start for Xavi's side made him the first ever player to score hat-tricks in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and French Ligue 1.

Aubameyang then followed that up with a goal against Napoli in the Europa League to help send Barca through to the quarter-finals.

