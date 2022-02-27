ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Macron ally offers help to far-right presidential candidate Le Pen

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtO9x_0eQZrE5v00

PARIS (Reuters) - Francois Bayrou, an ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, said on Sunday that he was prepared to give his signature to help Macron’s archrival far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, to stand in April’s presidential election.

Bayrou, a centrist and historic figure in French politics, said his move came in an effort to “save democracy”, as some candidates, including Le Pen, were struggling to obtain the 500 signatures from elected officials needed to submit a valid bid.

“I have decided (...) - and this is really not my dream when it comes to political engagement - to give my signature to Marine Le Pen”, Bayrou told RTL radio on Sunday.

According to French election rules, the signatures are made public, deterring many of France’s over 40,000 elected officials to support their candidates despite sharing their views, especially when it comes to the far-right or far-left.

Le Pen, who challenged Macron in the second round of the 2017 elections but has seen her third bid for the Elysee Palace suffer setbacks following a wave of defections from her party and the suspension of her campaign spokesman here, thanked Bayrou in a tweet.

“Despite our political disagreements, his approach aims to keep our democracy alive”, she said.

Bayrou earlier this month created what he calls a “sponsorship bank”, joined by a few hundred local officials, willing to give their signatures to candidates struggling to obtain them, even if they represent a large part of the public according to opinion polls.

The mayor of the rural town of Pau, whose MoDem party accounts for a seizable chunk of President Macron’s parliamentary majority, Bayrou said that many thought the rule was unfair.

“Officials, in particular mayors, are wary their signature will be seen as an endorsement”, he said. “This is why we decided to make them sign a declaration which says this is for saving democracy, our signature is no endorsement.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Macron rivals vie for spot in coming French presidential election

PARIS — Just over six weeks before the French presidential election, a relatively quiet campaign season took a turbulent turn this week, as two of the top candidates indicated they might not make it onto the ballot and a third faced questions about voter fraud in her primary, while the front-runner — President Emmanuel Macron — hasn’t even joined the race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
WDBO

Far-right French candidate makes taboo term his mantra

PARIS — (AP) — Two words, taboo for many in France because they evoke a conspiracy theory embraced by white supremacists, have been haunting the French presidential campaign. "Great replacement" rolls off the tongue of presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, an outsider with views to the right of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#French#Rtl#Sponsorship Bank
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

338K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy