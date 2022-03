Details of the first game of the 2022 NFL season have been revealed. On Monday, the league announced that the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game. It will be the first preseason game of the year and will happen right before the new Pro Football Hall of Fame class gets enshrined.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO