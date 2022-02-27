Waterline bursts, creates large hole in Fort Myers roadway
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office had to shut down a road in Fort Myers when a large hole formed following a waterline break Sunday morning.
All lanes along Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at College Club Drive were closed because of the incident.
The department tweeted that an 8-foot hole formed in the road when a water line broke.
All motorists were asked to avoid the area. There hasn't been any update if the road has reopened just yet.
Comments / 0