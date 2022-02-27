ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Waterline bursts, creates large hole in Fort Myers roadway

By Lauren Petrelli
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office had to shut down a road in Fort Myers when a large hole formed following a waterline break Sunday morning.

All lanes along Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at College Club Drive were closed because of the incident.

The department tweeted that an 8-foot hole formed in the road when a water line broke.

All motorists were asked to avoid the area. There hasn't been any update if the road has reopened just yet.

Lost dog found 5 years later

Five years after it disappeared from its hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, a dog named Snowball turned up in Southwest Florida. And thanks to the information on a microchip in the dog, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter was able to track down his owner, Cathy Gatling, in Virginia.
Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

