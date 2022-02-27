ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tulane Green Wave vs Temple Owls 2/27/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tulane Green Wave (12-12) will collide with conference rival the Temple Owls (15-10) in the AAC at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 3:00 PM ET. Tulane lost to 14th ranked Houston and are standing below the .500 at 12-12 on the year. The...

