Why aren’t more of us challenging the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) masking recommendations for children? Despite changes in indoor masking requirements that have liberated most adults, the CDC continues to cling to unscientific COVID-19 guidelines that harm our children by keeping them masked for no good reason. In many school districts, parents have been stripped of the authority to opt-out on behalf of their children because their school officials adhere to the CDC guidelines religiously. It is time for us to take a closer look at the CDC and its decision to keep our children in masks.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO