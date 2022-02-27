ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus: Lawmakers debate controversial education, permitless carry bills as end of session nears

FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ahhqr_0eQZpvXO00

INDIANAPOLIS – With the end of the 2022 legislative session quickly approaching, Indiana lawmakers are still debating the fates of several controversial bills, while trying to find a path forward for others.

Senators recently heard several hours of testimony on House Bill 1077, which would have originally eliminated handgun permits altogether. It received a mixed reaction from the Senate Judiciary Committee, and was ultimately “watered down” after lawmakers added several key amendments. Although HB 1077 has no future in the General Assembly, Republicans could still add the language into another piece of legislation.

Indiana’s permitless carry proposal on hold, to be added to different bill

The controversial bill was met with a strong response from Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, who criticized Republican lawmakers for pushing a measure largely opposed by Indiana police organizations.

“This is the problem with the supermajority. It stifles, prohibits and oftentimes limits public debate,” Supt. Carter said to the committee, while also questioning whether lawmakers were prioritizing their own political fates instead.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he was ‘disappointed’ by Carter’s comments.

Meanwhile, lawmakers continue to debate HB 1134, addressing curriculum in Indiana schools.

The bill in its current amended form still limits what teachers can say about race, gender, or ethnicity in the classroom. After passing the Senate Education Committee 8-5, mostly along party lines, the bill now heads to the full Senate floor. Governor Eric Holcomb recently spoke with reporters, expressing approval for the Senate’s changes.

“I think the bill where it is now is a vast improvement on where it started, with the emphasis rightly so on transparency and parental engagement,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Gov. Holcomb calls amended school curriculum bill ‘vast improvement’

The Senate’s version will need to be negotiated with House lawmakers before possibly heading to the Governor’s desk. Gov. Holcomb stressed he wants to take a look at the version that reaches his desk before deciding on if he’ll sign it into law.

“Education represents not just a big part of our budget, but a big part of our state’s destiny,” Gov. Holcomb said. “However, I will be watching every word, and every day, until we run through the tape on that bill.”

Gov. Holcomb also spoke to Statehouse reporter Kristen Eskow on HB 1041, which would ban transgender athletes from playing on the girls team. He wants to make sure lawmakers craft a bill that still supports the IHSAA. That bill could be up for a vote before the full Senate later this week.

AG Rokita shares legal guidance on off-label prescribing of some drugs to treat COVID-19

Also this week, Attorney General Todd Rokita is again facing criticism from medical experts, after sharing legal guidance to doctors and patients requesting off-label drugs to treat COVID-19. The comments relate to the prescribing of Ivermectin, which has not been FDA-approved to treat the virus.

Former state health commissioner Dr. Richard Feldman called Rokita’s comments ‘pandering’ and underscored how the drugs were not accepted in the mainstream medical community for treatment of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Indiana legislature moves ahead with measure to sanction Russia

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with legislation that includes sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Senate Bill 388, which would block foreign businesses from purchasing agricultural land for farming purposes, unanimously passed the House Monday. The bill includes an amendment, which the House unanimously approved Thursday, that would ban any Russian-owned […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indianapolis lawmaker apologizes for suggesting Black students lack ‘respect for learning’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Republican Indiana legislator on education policy has apologized for comments suggesting Black students don’t perform better academically because they lack “respect for learning.” House Education Committee Chairman Bob Behning of Indianapolis made the remark last week while pointing out that just 30 out of 1,000 Black students in the Indianapolis […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘People’s Convoy’ heads to Indiana, will stop in Monrovia

The People’s Convoy is setting its sights on central Indiana. The group rolled through St. Louis, Missouri, earlier Tuesday and planned to cross Illinois on its way to Indiana. The group, which includes several truckers, believes government mandates, such as those for masks and the COVID-19 vaccine, have gone too far during the pandemic. According […]
MONROVIA, IN
FOX59

Truckers protesting pandemic mandates make stop in central Indiana

MONROVIA, Ind. — The People’s Convoy is spending a few days in the Hoosier state as it continues it’s cross country road trip to Washington D.C. The convoy is made up of semi truck drivers protesting government mask and vaccine mandates. The convoy started in California on Feb. 23 and plans to arrive in the […]
MONROVIA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
FOX59

Women’s History Month begins: Meet some inspiring Hoosier women

During the start to Women’s History Month, the Indiana Historical Society is celebrating the incredible Hoosier women who have made a difference here at home and around the country. Today kickstarts a month-long celebration of women all over the country, and we’re taking notice of some incredible Hoosier women who have had a profound impact […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hoosiers dealing with high winter heating bills

INDIANAPOLIS — High natural gas prices are thought to be among the reasons Hoosiers are seeing sharply high utility bills this winter. Across social media platforms, Indiana residents are complaining about gas and electric bills that are higher than they’ve ever seen.  In some cases, residents claim their utility bills have doubled from the same […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 532 new COVID-19 cases along with 37 deaths in its latest update. The state also said COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped under 800. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
FOX59

Indiana’s COVID hospitalizations at lowest level since late July

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and the fewest hospitalizations since late July in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6.3%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hoosiers donate $100k to Ukrainian war relief

INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Boles was in church Sunday morning when his secretary called from Karostyshev in central Ukraine and left a voice message on his cell phone. “They say there are tanks coming from both sides,” said Oksana Gluschenko in a semi-whisper and out of breath. “They have just discovered Russians in military vehicle and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Masks on school buses: Why it’s now optional for some students in Indiana

Some students no longer have to wear masks on the school bus, while others still do. It all depends on whose guidelines their school district is following: the Centers for Disease Control or the Transportation Security Administration. Center Grove Community School Corporation and Avon Community School Corporation both sent out messages to families to say […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Drugs#State Senate#House#Hb 1077#The General Assembly#Republicans
FOX59

On My Way Pre-K applications now available

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana families can now apply for free pre-kindergarten education for the 2022-23 school year through the On My Way Pre-K program. In order to be eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher, the following criteria must be met: Child will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022 Child is expected to […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 24% report being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19. That's down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Indy EMS responds to nearly 70 overdoses over weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis EMS were dispatched to nearly 70 overdoses over the course of three days this weekend, a grim reminder of Indiana’s drug epidemic that has surged throughout the pandemic. According to officials, EMS paramedics and EMTs have administered the opioid reversing agent naloxone 255 times in the month of February. A stark 30 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Senate
FOX59

Indianapolis buying 14 properties for Rocky Ripple flood control

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has plans to buy and demolish 14 properties along the White River for a project to protect Rocky Ripple from the next once-in-100 years flood. The last such flood was in 1913. “The current levee was built in 1937,” said Department of Public Works Director Dan Parker. “It is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Where Indy DPW is focusing strip-patching this week

INDIANAPOLIS — After back-to-back shifts dealing with last week’s snow event, Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are back out dealing with potholes. On Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that Indy DPW workers will take on 10-hour shifts this week to try to get as much street maintenance done as possible. “Mother Nature has finally […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Details of gunshot detection system pilot discussed at IMPD East District Town Hall

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD leaders talked with community members Monday evening about priorities for the East District in 2022. IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle, along with Chief Randall Taylor and Assistant Chief Chris Bailey, talked about crime trends in the East District, 2021 accomplishments, 2022 priorities and initiatives and then took questions. Among those talks […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy