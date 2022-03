forecast (whbq)

MID-SOUTH — Happy Tuesday!

Grab the jacket and sunglasses.

It’s a chilly start to the day under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 70s.

Rain chance: 0%.

Winds: 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We remain in the 70s through Sunday with our next rain chance arriving on Saturday (20%). Get outside and enjoy!

impacts (whbq)

highs (whbq)

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.