These dryer balls remove unwanted pet fur from your clothes

Pet owners, pay attention! We know you love your pet. You really and truly do. But you hate when their fur gets all over your clothes. Despite brushing your dog or cat regularly, somehow their fur still seems magnetically charged to your shirt or pants. It’s impressive, really. Especially if most of your wardrobe consists of black. Well, we found a way to help get rid of pet fur, and no, it’s not with a lint roller.

This 6-pack of Pet Hair Remover Dryer Balls is designed to remove unwanted pet fur off your clean clothes. It’s a clever way to get rid of fur without using a lint roller over and over again throughout the day. The dryer balls are made with soft foam that are gentle on clothing and will give you a fur-free look.

Here’s how they work: each ball creates friction which knocks hair and lint loose on contact. Plus, the balls soften and clean during the drying cycle making your clothes look fresh, clean, and new again. You can use 2-3 balls for small dryer loads and 4-5 balls for larger loads.

It also helps that the balls are reusable so you don’t have to keep spending money on lint roller refills. Each ball measures 6.5″ x 3″ x 3″ and weighs only 3oz. Placing these foam balls in the dryer is a simple, yet smart way to remove fur from any type of fabric. So let your cat roll all over you or spend endless hours cuddling with your dog in bed! You won’t have to dread getting up and realizing you’ve acquired your own fur coat ever again.

Grab this 6-pack of dryer balls today while they’re on sale for only $17.99 when you buy them through us!

