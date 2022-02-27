ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk activates Starlink in Ukraine after vice prime minister’s plea

By Sam Raskin
New York Post
 2 days ago
Ukraine's vice prime minister requested Elon Musk help the embattled country with communication satellites. Mariana Suarez/AFP via Getty Images

Starlink is now active in Ukraine, Elon Musk announced after Ukraine’s vice prime minister on Saturday requested the SpaceX billionaire help the embattled country with communication satellites.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk tweeted about 10 hours after the call for help. “More terminals en route.”

The response came after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked for the controversial business magnate for Starlink stations.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!” Fedorov, also the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, tweeted “We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

Musk’s response also came as Ukraine faced a third day of assaults from Russia and troops continued their assault on Kyiv.

Starlink satellites increase broadband service in parts of the world and could provide data links to areas of Ukraine that have lost internet access.
Elon Musk announced Starlink’s activation in Ukraine 10 hours after the call for help.

Musk has via SpaceX launched thousands of Starlink satellites into Earth’s orbit, increasing broadband service in parts of the world. The satellites help carry large amounts of information rapidly to any point on Earth, avoiding the need for fiber-optic cables.

The satellites could provide data links to areas of Ukraine that have lost internet access during the war. Russia’s assaults on cities across Ukraine have left parts of the country with internet outages.

Russia’s full-fledged war on Ukraine began Wednesday when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation.”

