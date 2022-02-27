ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Tuesday Matthews slams new laws restricting influencers from promoting health and wellness products and says it will negatively impact small businesses

By Marta Jary
 3 days ago

Ruby Tuesday Matthews has spoken out against new rules that will restrict what influencers can promote.

The 27-year-old shared an article on the new laws in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday and added her opinion.

'Whilst I completely agree the need for more regulation, structure (rules) and accountability by brands and influencers within these industries, it makes me sad to think how many great small businesses/start ups this will affect,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1c8r_0eQZpT1A00
Anger: Ruby Tuesday Matthews (pictured) has spoken out against new rules that will restrict what influencers can promote. The 27-year-old shared an article on the new laws in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday and added her opinion

'It also blows my mind that we are targeting health and wellness brands encouraging a healthy lifestyle but not alcohol or junk food', Ruby added.

The influencer is known to endorse a number of 'wellness' and beauty brands on her Instagram.

Just last month she endorsed Krumbled Foods, which is touted as a 'functional beauty snack' with five 'clinically proven anti-ageing ingredients'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaMKJ_0eQZpT1A00
She has also spruiked Nutra Organics, a superfoods brand, revealing she likes their bone broth and miso ramen chicken.

Ruby has likewise thrown her support behind The Daily Co. skincare, which offers 'clean cosmeceuticals', and ran a giveaway featuring the company.

On Saturday, The Australian reported influencers are being banned from receiving benefits to spruik health products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4qhl_0eQZpT1A00
Influence: The influencer is known to endorse a number of 'wellness' and beauty brands on her Instagram. Just last month she endorsed Krumbled Foods, which is touted as a 'functional beauty snack' with five 'clinically proven anti-ageing ingredients'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUoDd_0eQZpT1A00
Support: Ruby has likewise thrown her support behind The Daily Co. skincare, which offers 'clean cosmeceuticals'

The new Therapeutic Goods Administration advertising code only allows influencers to promote products if they receive nothing in return.

It applies to sunscreens, protein powers, vitamins, supplements, skincare, medicines and skin lightning products.

Former Bachelror star Laura Byrne has also spoken out against new laws restricting influencers from promoting health and skincare products, pointing out that she feels it's unfair that Instagram stars cannot promote sunscreen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b786T_0eQZpT1A00
Foodie: She has also spruiked Nutra Organics, a superfoods brand, revealing she likes their bone broth and miso ramen chicken

