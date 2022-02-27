'I did not see this coming': Jennifer Hudson snags Entertainer Of The Year AND Outstanding Actress gongs for her portrayal of the late Aretha Franklin at the star-studded NAACP Image Awards in LA

Jennifer Hudson was the night's big winner at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Academy Award winner, 40, was notably honored with the coveted Entertainer Of The Year gong, beating out the likes of Regina King, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Tiffany Haddish in the category.

Hudson also received the Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture award for her powerful portrayal of the late Aretha Franklin in Respect, which hit theaters in August 2021.

She was up against actresses Andra Day, Halle Berry, Tessa Thompson, and Zendaya.

'I did not see this coming by any means, but Lord knows I’m grateful,' said the star as she took to the stage to accept the Entertainer Of The Year award.

She continued: 'I was just standing here thinking "It was here – the NAACP Awards – where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me."

'Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me.'

For the star-studded evening, Jennifer turned heads in an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown that clung to her curvaceous figure.

The American Idol vet's jaw-length raven hair was styled in waves and given a dramatic side part. She accessorized with silver drop earrings and a chunky statement ring.

Jennifer completed her red carpet-worthy look with a pair of classic black stiletto heels. She showed off her gorgeous getup on Instagram after the ceremony

The NAACP Image Awards - which honors outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature - was the final show, after five nights of non-televised ceremonies leading up to it.

Jennifer was one of many attendees/honorees at the ceremony, including Kerry Washington, Meagan Good, Jocqui Smollett, Daniel Kaluuya, Jemele Hill, Corbin Reid, Erika Alexander, Amber Stevens West, Cree Summer and host Anthony Anderson.

Jennifer donned 83 costumes, 11 wigs, and used her three-octave mezzo-soprano pipes live for Liesl Tommy's fully-authorized biopic Respect, which hit US theaters on August 13.

The $55M-budget movie centered on Aretha's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to international superstardom at age 32.

Jennifer went on to sing at Franklin's funeral following her death, age 76, at her Detroit home on August 16, 2018 from a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor.

She first met the late, great Aretha in 2004 before opening for her Merrillville, IN concert - which was shortly after she placed seventh on Fox's American Idol.

'Aretha said, 'Don't sing none of my songs,'' Jennifer recalled to W Magazine in January.

'When I got to open up for her concert, she allowed me to sing my own songs, but I got to watch her perform her songs.'

Eight years later, Jennifer got an important phone call from the Queen of Soul who informed her, 'I've made my decision, and it is you who I want to play me.'

'I was very excited in the moment that I learned that she wanted me to play her. But then, the next second, like, Oh my god. Like, it's Aretha Franklin. Where do you even start? So, it's exciting, but the scariest thing at the same time,' she recalled.

Jennifer - who's only a Tony away from EGOT status - will next compete for the female actor in a leading role trophy at the 28th Annual SAG Awards, which air February 27 on TNT and TBS.

Jennifer faces heavy competition against The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain, The Lost Daughter's Olivia Colman, House of Gucci's Lady Gaga, and Being the Ricardos' Nicole Kidman.

Despite her powerful performance, Jennifer was notably snubbed at this year's Oscars ceremony.