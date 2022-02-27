‘Love Is Blind’ Has Two Core Problems It Needs To Fix In Season 3

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely had a controversial start. “Love Is Blind” became a smash hit for Netflix during its first season. This is due to the fact that the show’s point of the show is a controversial one. Single people sign up for a dating experiment that requires they only get to know potential spouses from conversations they have in pods. If they develop strong feelings for someone they meet in the pod, they must get engaged. And after the proposal, the couple will finally see one another for the first time. This follows with a quick vacation, then the couples moving in together and planning their weddings. Everyone will have one final chance to walk away from the marriage at the altar where they will decide whether love is blind or not.

