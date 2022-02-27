ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school principal sparks outrage for claiming 'better breeding' is needed to improve student grades

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A former high school principal has been slammed for suggesting 'better breeding' is required in order to improve students' grades at a NSW public school.

The acting principal at Lithgow High School had been in a meeting with the director of educational leadership in September 2020 when they made the accusation.

They were asked by the director: 'What will it take to move students from Band 4 to Band 5 in each HSC course?' to which they replied 'better breeding'.

Their contentious response, which was recorded in the minutes of the meeting, has been unearthed by One Nation MP Mark Latham, the Daily Telegraph reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OccxK_0eQZorcB00
The former relief principal was asked by the director: 'What will it take to move students from Band 4 to Band 5 in each HSC course?' to which they replied 'better breeding' (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctS8J_0eQZorcB00
One Nation MP Mark Latham (pictured) condemned the 'slur' as 'nasty, elitist and condescending' to the people of Lithgow as well as the students enrolled at the school

Mr Latham condemned the 'slur' as 'nasty, elitist and condescending' to the people of Lithgow as well as the students enrolled at the school.

The MP stumbled upon the comment when reviewing documents about a School Excellence Policy, following a parliamentary call for papers.

Mr Latham said the 'nasty' slur was the last thing the Lithgow community needed as it entered an economic transition following a loss of jobs in the mining sector.

'Is this really how schools in Lithgow are being run? With elitist, condescending, nasty reflections on the breeding of this working class community? he said.

'These are leaders who are supposed to have effective ways of improving school results – yet instead they are sneering at the school community by saying there's something wrong with their breeding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPhrC_0eQZorcB00
 Lithgow High School (pictured) is located in the NSW Central Tablelands, about a three hour drive west from Sydney, and has close to 900 students enrolled

The Department of Education has responded to concerns by launching a formal investigation into the comments.

Underneath the initial response of 'better breeding' the relieving principal goes on to suggest grades could be improved by choosing the correct maths course.

'We have the small numbers to allow students to push themselves to achieve mathematically in a higher course,' they wrote.

'This means we achieve bands 3 and 4 in Advanced courses rather than bands 5 in the Standard course. This gives our students more scope to access university courses.'

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she was 'shocked' that such a statement had come from a staff member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12A8uQ_0eQZorcB00
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell (pictured) said she was 'shocked' that such a statement had come from a staff member

While it is unclear who made the 'elitist' remark the department of education has stated it came from a former relieving principal at the school.

'The Department unreservedly apologises for the comment, which was inappropriate and doesn't reflect the standards we expect of our principals,' a spokesperson said.

'The comment was made by the then relieving principal, who is no longer in the role or teaching at any school.

'The matter was immediately addressed by the local director. It has been referred to the department's Professional and Ethical Standards Unit.'

Lithgow High School is located in the NSW Central Tablelands, about a three hour drive west from Sydney, and has close to 900 students enrolled.

Comments / 60

Bernie Kloss
2d ago

It’s not a matter of breeding. It the issue of family stressing the importance of education that makes the difference in a child’s academic performance.

Reply(4)
21
Oh Wise One...
2d ago

I LOVE it! If not better breeding, certainly better child raising. This man is not wrong. Tells it like it is. We need more of that.

Reply
18
Related
Miami Herald

Principal accused of changing grades of 31 students including his own kids in Michigan

A Michigan high school principal has resigned after being accused of bumping up the grades of 31 students, local media outlets reported. An investigation by Spring Lake Public Schools revealed that Mike Gilchrist, who had been the principal of Spring Lake High School since 2001, changed 51 records for the students, including seven who are currently enrolled.
EDUCATION
WCIA

High school principal makes controversial announcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Springfield High School were subjected to a controversial remark during the school’s morning announcements on Friday. According to sources, the school principal, Lisa Leardi, gave a shout-out to R. Kelly, who is a convicted sex offender with a well-documented history of abuse toward minors. The school district offered the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Free Press - TFP

LA School Calls In Cops To Roust Teenaged Girls Who Thought They Could Go To School With A Negative COVID Test

For a brief moment after the Biden administration saw the popular revolt brewing against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, the White House tried to pivot. Suddenly, the administration inflated a Biden provision that had gotten significantly less attention than the mandate: That those opposed to the mandate could avoid the jab by routinely submitting to COVID-19 testing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mitchell
Person
Mark Latham
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Public School#Highschool#Nsw#Lithgow High School#Band 4 To#Hsc#Nation#Daily Telegraph#Advanced
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
iheart.com

Teacher Made White 10-yr-olds Apologize to Black Kids For Skin Color

A 5th grade public school teacher instructed her white students to apologize to all the black students. But I thought Democrats said critical race theory isn't taught in elementary schools?. A 5th grade teacher working in the North Penn School District made white elementary school children apologize to black kids...
SOCIETY
Concord News Journal

Autistic student with special needs beaten in the school restroom by another student, temporarily suspended from school for no reason, the mother speaks out

While schools are considered to be safe places for students, fights between students or arguments with teachers are rare incidents that happen from time to time almost everywhere. The teachers and the school officials usually have their own methods in handling these situations in schools, but sometimes even they are unable to prevent everything.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
18K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy