Russian President Vladimir Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces to be on alert

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian military’s deterrent forces to be on alert. The announcement comes on the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move is a reaction to the West announcing significant financial sanctions against Russian businesses as well as Putin himself, according to Putin’s televised comments.

According to Russia’s news agency, Tass, Putin told his top officials the move was in response to NATO leaders making “aggressive statements”.

This is a developing story.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
