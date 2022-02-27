ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Transmed gas pipeline has spare capacity to increase supply to Europe - Sonatrach

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The trans-Mediterranean nattral gas pipeline that links Algeria and Italy has spare capacity that can be used to increase supply to Europe, the CEO of the Algerian state-energy group Sonatrach, Toufik Hakkar, said on Sunday.

Hakkar, cited by state-run news agency APS, was commenting on Western European fears of gas supply disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sonatrach will remain a “reliable supplier” of natural gas to Europe and is ready to support its partners in the continent in case of a “difficult situation”, he said, according to APS.

Algeria sends gas to Europe through pipelines across the Mediterranean to Italy and Spain, and on liquefied natural gas tanker vessels. (Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies as sanctions loom

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia will continue uninterrupted natural gas supplies to world markets, President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday, after Germany halted a key gas pipeline's certification over Moscow's troop deployment to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. On Monday Putin recognised Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Ukraine#Algerian#Aps#Western European#Russian
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Reuters

Mexico declines to impose economic sanctions on Russia

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. He also criticized what he called censorship of Russian state-sponsored media by social media companies. "We are not going to take any sort...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader Says Minsk Won't Join Russian Operation in Ukraine, Belta Reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus has no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Lukashenko denied Kyiv's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus' territory, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported. (Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

338K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy