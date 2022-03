The Nature Conservancy has completed the removal of the O’Conner dam and reservoir at the Eales Preserve on Moosic Mountain near Jessup in Lackawanna County. According to TNC, “After an inspection last year revealed that the dam was increasingly at risk of breaching during heavy rainstorms, the conservancy closed the area to visitors and temporary measures were taken to lower the water level. In December, contractors were engaged to remove the center of the dam and allow the water to safely drain.”

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO