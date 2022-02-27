ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian basketball star's Olympic medal is stolen by heartless thieves - as he pleads for irreplaceable item to be returned

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An Australian sporting hero is heartbroken after his irreplaceable Olympic medal was stolen from his home.

Basketball star Nathan Sobey has taken to social media to appeal for help after his Tokyo Olympics bronze medal was taken in a burglary on Saturday night.

'Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen along with some other small things,' he said on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dd19v_0eQZo6ed00
Basketball star Nathan Sobey (pictured left) with his wife CC Rode (left). Sobey's Olympic medal has been stolen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sezaz_0eQZo6ed00
Australian Olympics hero Nathan Sobey has pleaded for the return of his bronze medal, which was stolen from his house

'If anyone out there has any information please let us know.'

Sobey, 31, who plays guard with the Brisbane Bullets, was part of the Australian Boomers' first major international medal win last August.

The Boomers beat Slovenia in the bronze medal match in the Covid-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sobey was not initially part of the Boomers squad but got called up after a powerful 2020/21 National Basketball League season with the Bullets.

His manager, Jye Watson, said having the Olympic medal stolen was devastating for the player.

'It's not only an irreplaceable item but it's the first Olympic medal for Australian men's basketball,' he told News Corp.

'We really hope it's returned as soon as possible.'

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOqU2_0eQZo6ed00
Matthew Dellavedova (#8, pictured left) of Australia high-fives teammate Nathan Sobey (#9, right) as they walk off the court with Nic Kay (#15, centre) after the first half of the Men's Basketball Bronze medal game against Slovenia on August 7, 2021 in Saitama, Japan

Comments / 0

Person
Nathan Sobey
