ODU exhibition explores emotion, robots and automata dating back to the 19th century

There’s something eerie about the Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University.

Tucked away on the gallery’s second floor are machines that, when wound up, come to life. The pieces — also called automata — are designed to follow specific instructions that allow them to move. As spectators walk through the gallery, the eyes of a smoking jockey, a banjo player and a crying child follow their every move. Chilling music plays from a 19th century jewelry box and one doll-like automaton carries flowers, coaxing those who see her to purchase a few.

The automata are part of “Motion/Emotion: Exploring Affect From Automata to Robots,” an exhibition that focuses on emotional qualities of automata and robots. Other parts of the exhibition include an educational area where children can learn, as well as scenes looped on display from robot films, including the 2004 movie “I, Robot,” starring Will Smith. There are also robots used in military training and a robotic prototype that is intended to help children who are confined to hospital rooms. The machines allow children to visit friends in other rooms, and potentially, other parts of the hospital to pick out lunch for the day or toys from the hospital’s playroom.

The show will run until December and will include a monthly lecture series occurs on the first Thursday of each month. On March 3, Morris will host a virtual discussion about his work. Joining him will be Khan Iftekharuddin, Professor and Interim Dean of the Batten College of Engineering and Technology who has used a robot to analyze emotion with autistic children.

The show includes pieces dating back to the 1800s, and present-day robots and machines.

“I think this smoking jockey guy is terrifying,” said Sara Woodbury, a doctoral candidate in American studies at The College of William & Mary, pointing at The Jockey Smoker . The piece was made in 1880 by French mechanical toymaker Jean Roullet.

When wound up, the jockey’s left arm moves up and down, bringing the pipe in his hand closer to his mouth. His jaw opens and closes, as do his eyes. Real tobacco can be inserted into the piece.

Automata normally have music boxes, Woodbury said, but not the jockey and other smoking ones. To get them to smoke, artists inserted wires that run up through their heads.

“You don’t have the space for a music box when you construct it that way, so this piece, when he moves, he’s just moving. There’s no music. He’s just staring at you and blinking his eyes.”

Woodbury said the show was put together using some pieces that were already part of the museum’s collection. The museum has pieces that span multiple genres, such as automata, which are related to dolls.

They wanted to host an exhibition on automata to connect them to the 21st-century, asa well as examine them as historical objects and products of their time — 19th century Paris. Some of them contain problematic or inaccurate representations of foreign cultures, said Charlotte Potter Kasic, executive director of the Barry Art Museum.

One piece, Chinese Tea Server , incorporates three different cultures.

A woman pours tea using European tea wear, her hair is styled like a geisha or traditional Japanese performing artist and hostess and her costume is Chinese, Kasic said.

“We wanted to use the show as an opportunity to take a look at these objects, appreciate them as the complex, aesthetically interesting objects, but also to recognize that they were colonial pieces as well,” Woodbury said. “They need to be understood as products of their climate and the museum itself doesn’t condone those beliefs.”

The pieces don’t move during the show, but a video montage is looped inside the exhibition so attendees can watch them in action. They can also stop by each Tuesday to see organizers wind one up and bring it to life. One of them scurries across the floor, said Kasic, the museum’s executive director.

“They’re really weird and wonderful,” she said.

Also included are works from artists such as Elizabeth King and Joseph Morris, whose pieces are made of plastic, steel and other materials that allow it to expand and collapse, mimicking the lungs.

“The work that he’s making is using everyday objects, almost everything is collected either from a hardware store or Home Depot,” said Kasic, executive director of the Barry Art Museum. “He’s using time as a medium itself, and one of the things he says is that these will eventually disintegrate. They will go until they can no longer, just like our own bodies.”

King is based in Richmond. In 1991, she used wood to make a robotic sculpture. The ODU exhibition features the piece photographed in different positions; the photos were then merged to bring it to life. Viewers will see the specimen peer at its own hands in confusion.

King is the daughter of a physician and taught at Virginia Commonwealth University for about 20 years. Her pieces are laced with a “deep consciousness,” allowing spectators to see inanimate objects “coming to life, exploring,” Kasic said.

Woodbury, the exhibition’s curator, said she likes the show’s variety.

“Over the course of this show, I’ve read about robotic artworks, robots making art, artists collaborating with robots to make art, artists becoming cyborgs to further their artistic practice, and more,” she said. “The hardest part about this exhibition was figuring out how to narrow it down to something we could coherently discuss within a single gallery. There is so much interesting, exciting, and important work happening out there. It was hard because any single one of these topics would have made for a great show.”

If you go

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31

Where: Barry Art Museum, 1075 W. 43rd Street, Norfolk

Tickets and parking: Free tickets; free parking available in the Constant Center Garage on W. 43rd Street; please follow signs for Barry Art Museum parking.

Details: tinyurl.com/ODURobots , barryartmuseum@odu.edu or 757-683-6200

“Lecture Series feat. Joseph Morris & Khan Iftekharuddin”

When: 6 p.m. March 3

Where: Online

Tickets: Free

The event will include a conversation between contemporary artist Joseph Morris and Khan Iftekharuddin, Professor and Interim Dean of the Batten College of Engineering and Technology. Morris, who makes kinetic sculptures that appear to breathe, and Iftekharuddin, who has been using a robot to explore emotion with autistic children, will discuss their work and how robotics and humanity intersect. Register at tinyurl.com/ODURobotsLecture .

