'I DON'T CARE what people think... I won the fight!': Undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor rubbishes view that Jack Catterall should have won their controversial 12 round split decision bout - and the Scot dismisses talk of a rematch

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Light welterweight champion Josh Taylor sounded bitter after winning a 12 round split decision victory over Jack Catterall.

The boxing world united in outrage as a huge majority blasted the decision to hand Josh Taylor an inexplicable victory over Jack Catterall on Saturday night, while Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom called for an immediate inquest.

Taylor was dropped in the eighth round, while both fighters had points deducted in a bout largely dominated by Catterall, who stormed out of the ring following the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuBPr_0eQZo4tB00
Josh Taylor (pictured) sounded bitter after winning a 12 round split decision victory over Jack Catterall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hykr5_0eQZo4tB00
Catterall (left) stormed out of the ring following the announcement of Taylor's victory to retain his title

The Tartan Tornado, making the first defence of his undisputed super-lightweight championship, was given the nod by two of the judges with scores of 114-111 and 113-112, while Catterall was given the other 113-112.

'I don't care what people think. I won the fight,' Taylor said.

'The fight was close. No, it wasn't my best performance, but we know who won the fight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWQIL_0eQZo4tB00
Taylor (right) defended his undisputed championship against Catterall (right) in Glasgow

The Chorley fighter remains unbeaten and moved to a 27-0 record much to many in the crowd in Glasgow's disbelief.

But Taylor insists Catterall is not on his level as he produced a poor performance yet still came out on top.

'All the marquee fights are at 147. Even non-title fights are at 147 are massive fights. I feel I've earned the right to be in big fights now,' Taylor added.

'The way I come up, I took all the early risks with the way I came up with my career. I've taken all the risks. Tonight wasn't a great performance. I know people are coming up with, 'Oh, Josh Taylor, that's an easy fight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiW9T_0eQZo4tB00
Catterall (right) knocked Taylor (left) down in the eighth round of their title fight in Glasgow

'Trust me, that was far from my best, and when I move up to 147, I'm going to be a monster up there, and I'm going to be even better than I am now.

'On my best performance, Jack Catterall gets nowhere near me. That was a 60% performance from me tonight, but I still won the fight.

'On my best, he's never going to beat me. That was Jack Catterall's best-ever performance that he's ever going to produce.

'That's not disrespecting to Jack Catterall, but I know I'm so much better than I was tonight. At 147, it's a different ballgame for me.'

