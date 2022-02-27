ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo rage at Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd team-mate refuses to set him up for tap-in vs Watford

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO was left fuming at Bruno Fernandes after the latter failed to set him up for an easy tap-in against Watford.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by the relegation-threatened Hornets, with Ronaldo trudging off in disgust at full time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOnQH_0eQZnix500
It was another hugely frustrating afternoon for Ronaldo Credit: Getty

But the home side had the perfect opportunity to break the deadlock just 12 minutes into the game after a brilliant flowing move.

Anthony Elanga passed into the feet of Ronaldo, who played the ball back into his path with a delightful back-heel.

Elanga then released Fernandes through on goal in the Watford box.

Ronaldo had continued his run into the area, but rather than slide in CR7 across the face of goal for a tap-in, Fernandes fired a tame effort straight at Ben Foster.

The decision left Ronaldo livid, with the 37-year-old throwing out his arms in disgust and shouting something in the direction of Fernandes.

He then dramatically pointed to his feet to signal he had been free for the simplest of tap-ins.

Ronaldo though did have his opportunities as the game progressed.

The forward was guilty of missing a guilt-edged chance just after the hour mark, which he responded to by kicking out at the net in rage.

He did manage to get the ball in the back of the net at one point but was denied by the offside flag.

And to make matters worse he even appeared to block a goalbound effort from Fernandes, which compounded a frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford for CR7.

In total Ronaldo managed just one dribble, 18 completed passes, four shots and 36 touches in his 90 minutes on the field.

