Magnite: A Strong Buy Under $15

By Shareholders Unite
 2 days ago
While the company is suffering from some temporary softness in CTV due to automotive and travel segments, things are already improving. Magnite (MGNI) is a digital ad company the result of a merger between The Rubicon Project and Telaria and acquiring SpotX and SpringServe, has grown to become the largest SPP...

Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's fast-paced and hyperconnected world, investors are...
Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
Continue Buying Airbnb On Strong Earnings

Airbnb's fundamentals and its underlying trend continue to get stronger. On January 12th, 2022, I rated Airbnb (ABNB) as a buy. I believed that the company's operations and execution strategy was in a position to capitalize on a strong underlying trend developing as the operational threat from the Covid-19 was diminishing.
Chesswood Group Stock: Strong Buy; Growth Potential At A 20% FCF Yield

The core business of Chesswood Group is experiencing numerous tailwinds and profitability has doubled. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Canadian Value as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
Adobe: Strong Buy For This Software Leader

Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which makes up 83.79% of Digital Media segment revenues, is one of the most recognized and in-demand software in the market. In this analysis, we analyzed Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) Digital Media segment which consists of its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud businesses. We expect its Creative Cloud’s growth to continue, given its position as one of the most well-recognized creative softwares in the industry, as well as its comprehensive portfolio of software applications against competitors. Moreover, we expect its dominance in the PDF market with a first-mover advantage and effectively leveraging it to grow its massive user base to provide opportunities for growth through value-added feature subscriptions. Lastly, we determined that the company has a highly scalable business model, and we expect its revenue growth to continue outpacing its SG&A and R&D expense growth due to its solid branding and industry recognition, providing ample room for margin expansion.
Chevron doubles stock repurchase plans to up to $10 billion per year

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX, +3.97% rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday after the oil giant doubled its guidance for per-year share repurchases and raised its target for return on capital employed. At the company's investor meeting, the company said it now expects to buy back $5 billion to $10 billion worth of stock per year, up from its previous guidance of $3 billion to $5 billion. That buybacks could represent 1.8% to 3.6% of Chevron's market capitalization of $280.45 billion as of Monday's close. And the company now targets a 12% return on capital employed in 2026 at with Brent crude at $60 a barrel, and 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of operating cash flow per share by 2026. Chevron also affirmed its targets to lower carbon intensity of operations and grow new energy businesses. "We're aiming to grow cash flow and return more of it to shareholders, leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world," said Chief Executive Michael Wirth. The stock has run up 28.5% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
3 Inflation-Proof Strong Buys Yielding Up To 10.3%

While interest rates are likely to rise this year, they still remain at historically low levels. Russia has invaded Ukraine, China-Taiwan tensions remain elevated, and inflationary/interest rate hike concerns continue to weigh on investor sentiment. As a result, the overall market has entered correction/bear market territory, depending on the index you look at.
Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

