Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs ranked 4th-best defensive free agent

By Liz Mathews
 2 days ago
The official start of free agency is now just weeks away and the Seattle Seahawks could be waving goodbye to a number of players if no new long-term deals are in the works.

Like many teams around the league, Seattle must decide who is essential to keep on the roster and which potential free agents from other clubs are worth pursuing on the open market.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire recently took a look at all the potential defensive free agents who could become available this spring and ranked his top 30. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs landed all the way up at No. 4.

“One of the things you have to do when evaluating players is to take them out of the vacuum, and look at the help they had around them,” Farrar writes. “And that’s where Diggs, who the Seahawks absolutely stole from the Matt Patricia-era Lions for a fifth-round pick in October, 2019, comes in. Diggs has been the deep eraser Seattle hadn’t had since Earl Thomas’ salad days, grabbing five interceptions in each of the last two seasons for his new team.”

“In 2021, despite a cornerback group that was mostly drawn up in the dirt, and whatever it was that Jamal Adams was doing, Diggs allowed 21 catches on 30 targets for 251 yards, 61 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, those five picks, and an opponent passer rating of 77.9,” Farrar continues. “Diggs has all the deep range you’d want in a safety, and he breaks the ties with others at his position with a great combination of field speed and film study. Mathieu may be the more valuable player from several positions, but if you’re in need of a deep-third safety on the free-agent market, the line starts here.”

