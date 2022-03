Statesboro florist are reporting brisk sales this Valentines. Inventory has been good and demand is the strongest they have seen in years. Love is defiantly in the air!. “This is the best Valentine’s we have had in terms of sales over the past decade, said Shannon Lowe, owner of Frazier’s Flowers. “We have had to cut off deliveries, but still have plenty of flowers and Valentines gifts for in store pickup.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO