The Big South Conference switched things up for the 2021-22 season, breaking their 12 teams into a North and South Division to better balance conference play. Once again Winthrop was at the top of the conference, positioning itself as another double-digit seeded threat for the NCAA Tournament. But up in the North Division, the Longwood Lancers surprised several teams this year and now enter the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the conference.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO