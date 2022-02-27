ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jack Catterall breaks silence in X-rated blast after storming off as boxing world unite over ‘criminal’ Josh Taylor loss

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLh57_0eQZlUTN00

JACK CATTERALL broke his silence by blasting the 'criminal' decision to award Josh Taylor the win with an X-rated tweet.

The Chorley fighter looked to have snatched the light-welterweight world titles with an emphatic performance in Glasgow, which included a knock down in the eighth round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2P1G_0eQZlUTN00
Jack Catterall thought he had done enough to be crowned world champion Credit: Kenny Ramsay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTgNq_0eQZlUTN00
The split decision went against him as Josh Taylor retained the belts Credit: Reuters

But after initially celebrating the victory after the final bell, he was stunned to hear Taylor retained the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts on a split decision - and duly stormed off.

Catterall took to Twitter just before 1am to make his feelings known after being robbed of a stunning victory.

He wrote: "What a load of s***!"

And the vast majority of the boxing world agreed with the heartbroken 28-year-old.

Dillian Whyte simply said: "Disgusting."

Peter Fury added: "Wow boxing's just gone through the floor. What a disgraceful night for boxing. Feel for Jack Catterall and the whole team there."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Carl Frampton commented: "I love Josh. I love Jack. But the wrong man got his hand raised."

Liam Smith replied: "Big fan of Josh Taylor, that was disgusting."

Johnny Nelson said: "I am so surprised. I gave Taylor four rounds. That was it.

"I can't believe it and I feel so sorry for Catterall. It's decisions like this which turn casual fans off. Josh Taylor did not win that fight."

And Natasha Jonas weighed in: "I love and respect Josh but it wasn't his night."

Catterall refused to comment after the judges' scores were announced.

It's disgusting... Jack is absolutely heartbroken

But his trainer Jamie Moore revealed how the team felt betrayed after 36 minutes of stunning boxing from their man.

Moore told Sky Sports: "It's difficult to put into words how we feel.

"You're talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment. He waited three years for that opportunity.

"He did the right thing for boxing on the promise he would get the opportunity. He beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

"Think about the message that sends. My son will think, 'Why should I get into boxing.'

"It was snatched away. It's disgusting. He is absolutely heartbroken."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fmVm_0eQZlUTN00
Taylor celebrates with his loved ones after the controversial win Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uEWx_0eQZlUTN00
Catterall put on a brilliant performance which included an eighth-round knock down Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Josh Taylor hits out at trolls for ‘personal attacks’ on his family after controversial win over Jack Catterall

JOSH TAYLOR has slammed vile trolls for targeting his loved ones after his controversial victory over Jack Catterall last weekend. The Prestonpans pounder retained his four light-welterweight titles last Saturday courtesy of a split-decision victory - although he caught a huge break in his homecoming at Glasgow's Hydro Arena. Taylor's...
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Scoring of Josh Taylor's win over Jack Catterall to be investigated by British Boxing Board of Control

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed it will investigate the scoring of Josh Taylor's controversial points victory over Jack Catterall. Taylor retained his undisputed champion status of the super-lightweight division via a split decision in his Scotland homecoming on Saturday, despite being knocked down, cut and out-boxed for long periods.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Frampton
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Johnny Nelson
Person
Natasha Jonas
Person
Jack Catterall
The Independent

Jack Catterall still ‘lost for words’ after controversial defeat to Josh Taylor

Jack Catterall admits he is still “lost for words” when assessing how judges awarded Josh Taylor a split decision to retain his undisputed world title in Glasgow.The Chorley fighter was widely heralded for outboxing Taylor for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super lightweight titles, while he also outlanded the Scot according to renowned computerised punch scoring system Compubox.And Catterall remains bewildered by the decisions of judges Victor Loughlin, Ian John-Lewis and Howard Foster, who scored the fight to the Englishman by just one point due to the knockdown in round eight.“I’m lost for words,” Catterall told Fight Disciples when...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Combat#Wba#Wbc#Ibf#Wbo#Sky Sports Boxing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
10K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy