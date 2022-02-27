ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers & Celtic LIVE: Hoops and Gers drop points vs Hibs and Motherwell & Calvin Bassey labelled ‘one to watch’

By Alan Galindo
IT was another drama-filled Sunday as Celtic and Rangers BOTH dropped Premiership points.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were held to a 0-0 draw Easter Road in the lunchtime kick-off with Motherwell coming from two goals down to secure a share of the spoils at Rangers.

It means the Hoops maintain their three point advantage at the summit with ten games left to come.

Both sides are in midweek action as part of a full top-flight card as they look to return to winning ways.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both halves of the Old Firm in our live blog…

