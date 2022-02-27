ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Another bad day at the office! Cristiano Ronaldo cuts a dejected figure at full-time after Manchester United's limp goalless draw with Watford, with the superstar spotted shaking his head at Old Trafford

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a dejected figure at full-time following Manchester United's goalless draw with Watford, a result which dealt their top four bid a major blow.

The superstar was guilty of delivering a below-par performance at Old Trafford and he once again failed to score, with the hosts unable to find the elusive breakthrough.

Ronaldo was even spotted directing his frustrations at team-mate Bruno Fernandes after he opted not to pass to him, a breakdown in attack which saw United fall short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSoT4_0eQZlShv00
Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to hide his dismay after Manchester United's draw with Watford

Ralf Rangnick's side mustered up 22 shots at Watford's goal during the clash, and their misfiring forward agonisingly saw an effort ruled out for offside.

It was no surprise, then, that the veteran let his dismay burst to the surface.

After the final whistle, he placed his hands on his hips and shook his head, while several other United players - including Fernandes - looked similarly shellshocked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7yCC_0eQZlShv00
The superstar endured another disappointing day in front of goal, with United dropping points

Interim boss Rangnick was left disappointed with his team's showing, meanwhile.

'Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances,' he said.

'The number of clear chances we had today had to be enough to win a game like this.'

United next face Manchester City in the Premier League, with a testing run made up of clashes with Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool also to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke resigns as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a SINGLE match since his January appointment

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has left his role as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a single match. The German was appointed on January 13 and signed a deal until the summer of 2024, only two months after he had been dismissed by the Canaries following a difficult start to life back in the English top flight.
UEFA
Daily Mail

History maker! Jamie Vardy BREAKS Ian Wright's record for most Premier League goals after the age of 30 as the Leicester talisman secured his 94th top-flight strike in the win over Burnley

Jamie Vardy has broken Arsenal legend Ian Wright's record for most Premier League goals after the age of 30 as he helped Leicester secure a 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday. The 35-year-old came off the bench with 20 minutes left at Turf Moor before scoring in the 90th minute to seal the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Daily Mail

Jadon Sancho admits he feels 'blessed' to be sharing a Manchester United dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane.... and England winger insists he is learning from the trio 'on and off the pitch'

Jadon Sancho insists he is trying to learn from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba at Manchester United in a bid to improve his game. The England international moved to Old Trafford last summer in a £73million move from Borussia Dortmund, and after a slow start has started to pick up his performances in recent weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s problems laid bare in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Watford

The 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road in November provided a neat wrap-up of everything that was wrong during the final weeks and months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell in charge of Manchester United. That day, United were toothless in possession and atrocious out of it, as they had been for a while. Both the result and the performance were those of a truly desperate team in need of a change of manager. Three months have passed and things have improved, even if it does not always feel like it. Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, this team plays...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'want to bring Timo Werner back to the Bundesliga' with Chelsea 'ready to talk' about a transfer for the forward after his difficult stint at Stamford Bridge

Borussia Dortmund could look to end Timo Werner's nightmare stay at Chelsea and bring him back to the Bundesliga. The 25-year-old has not lived up to expectation since he joined the Blues for £45m from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020. After scoring a massive 95 goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Manchester City#Manchester United#Old Trafford
Daily Mail

Manchester United should consider selling Harry Maguire this summer 'to go forward', insists former defender Paul Parker, as he urges club to build on talents of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane

Manchester United should consider selling Harry Maguire if they can recoup the vast majority of cash they stumped up for him in 2019. That is the view of former Red Devils defender Paul Parker, who believes the club should be looking to Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof to take their defence forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time': Mario Balotelli admits leaving Manchester City to soon was his 'biggest mistake' in football as he insists he would have been a Ballon d'Or winner had he possessed the maturity he does now

Mario Balotelli believes he would be playing football today a Ballon d'Or winner had he not left Manchester City when he did in 2013. The Italy international spent three years at the Etihad stadium, where he won the FA Cup and the Premier League, before leaving for AC Milan. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EFL accuse Derby's administrators of 'threatening the very future of the club' and IGNORING their calls and emails as the league demands a 'critical' update on their preferred bidder

The English Football League has said it remains 'deeply concerned' over the lack of progress in Derby's administration plight after revealing administrators ignored their calls and emails. The EFL requested an 'urgent' update on the club's future on Monday but said there had not been any communication with administrators 48...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'It's the best choice I've made in many years': Departing Arsenal bad boy Matteo Guendouzi takes a parting shot at Mikel Arteta and the Gunners after confirming his 'carefully considered' permanent move to Marseille until 2025

Matteo Guendouzi has taken one final swipe at Arsenal after claiming his permanent move to Marseille 'is the best choice I've made in years.'. The 22-year-old joined Marseille on loan last summer and has impressed this season, having played 38 times in all competitions this term, scoring four goals and registering 11 assists in the process.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi 'is FURIOUS over unfair criticism from the French press' and has 'spoken to senior team-mates about it' after being given just a 3/10 rating by L'Equipe for his 'worrying' display in PSG's win over Real Madrid

Lionel Messi is increasingly irate about the criticism he has received in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France. The Argentine superstar left Barcelona in the summer because the club could not afford to keep him, departing after scoring an incredible 672 goals in 778 matches for the Catalan giants.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Championship leaders Doncaster are set to appeal against RFU's decision to deny them promotion to the Gallagher Premiership due to their ground Castle Park not meeting capacity standards... as they propose groundshare plan with rugby league's Hull KR

Championship leaders Doncaster are set to appeal against the decision to deny them the chance of promotion to the Premiership, for not meeting the minimum standards criteria. The Yorkshire club and second-tier rivals Ealing Trailfinders applied to qualify for promotion, subject to finishing top of their division this season. The RFU announced yesterday that neither club’s application had been successful.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Without doubt the worst footballer I've EVER seen': Fans slam 'absolute tragedy' Emerson Royal for his disastrous substitute appearance and poor defending for Middlesbrough's goal in Tottenham's shock FA Cup exit

Emerson Royal's difficult time at Tottenham took another turn for the worse after he was slammed for his error in the club's shock 1-0 FA Cup exit at Middlesbrough. Spurs have failed to win a trophy in the last 14 seasons and the FA Cup was the only realistic remaining opportunity to claim silverware under Antonio Conte this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo 'takes an £8.5MILLION hit after being forced to slash the price of his luxury Trump Tower apartment' following a lack of interest in the stunning, nine-bedroom New York pad

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has endured some woes on the pitch recently and now the Portugal international appears to be struggling off it too. The forward has taken an £8.5million-hit on a luxury apartment he owned in Trump Tower. The 37-year-old bought the nine-bed flat in New York...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy