WATCH: UK supports Brits who want to fight in Ukraine against Russia

Putin's Russiagate oligarch pals lose billions, beg for peace amid Ukraine invasion
Billionaire pals of Vladimir Putin, including a pair swept up in phony claims of 2016 Trump-Russia collusion, are calling for peace in Ukraine as sweeping U.S. and international sanctions in reaction to Russia's invasion threaten their fortunes.
Russians take to streets, brave riot police to protest Putin's Ukraine invasion
Russians don't seem to want Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, either.
'Awake not woke' CPAC pushes aside taxes and fiscal policy for culture wars
ORLANDO, Florida — The Conservative Political Action Conference showed that cultural grievances and fear of “Marxist” political philosophy are the main motivating forces for today’s conservative base within the Republican Party, as this year’s event unabashedly made culture wars the central focus with the theme “Awake not Woke.”
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘strong response’ to Biden’s sanctions, will hit US in ‘sensitive’ spot
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia
As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
Two of Russia's richest billionaires are speaking out against Russian invasion of Ukraine as sanctions slam the country's economic elite
The businessmen are some of the first Russian elites to protest the war, as sanctions attempt to cripple the country's finance and energy sectors.
If Donald Trump Had Won 'Russians Would Already Be in Kyiv,' John Bolton Says
John Bolton, former national security advisor, said Trump would "have given Ukraine away, basically."
Daily Beast
Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine
Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
Ted Cruz breaks with Mitch McConnell and says it's a 'mistake' for Republicans to call January 6 an 'insurrection'
Cruz previously called January 6 a "terrorist attack" but walked back those comments after he faced backlash from the far-right.
How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?
Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
Granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev says she is embarrassed by Putin invasion of Ukraine
Nina Khrushcheva told the Independent her grandfather would have found Russia's invasion of Ukraine "despicable."
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
‘They were fooled by Putin’: Chinese historians speak out against Russian invasion
An open letter written by five historians denounced the war. They hope to persuade Beijing to make their stance clearer
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
buzzfeednews.com
A Team Of American And British Special Forces Veterans Are Preparing To Join Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia
KYIV — A group of 10 special operations forces veterans are staging in Poland and preparing to cross into Ukraine, where they plan to take up President Volodymyr Zelensky on his offer to “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world,” according to a US Army veteran arranging their passage.
Pentagon official says Russian troops have 'deliberately punched holes' in their own gas tanks in apparent attempts to avoid combat as morale declines: report
In an apparent attempt to avoid combat, some Russian troops have punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, a Pentagon official reportedly said.
Ukraine's First Lady Takes a Stand amid Russian Invasion: 'I Will Not Have Panic and Tears'
While war rages in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown his mettle in the eyes of many supporters by remaining in the country despite being a "prime target for Russian aggression," according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson. "The enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target...
