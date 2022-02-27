ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk restores internet to Ukraine with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite

By Heather Hamilton
 2 days ago

Ukraine n ow has internet access after Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Federov tweeted at Elon Musk asking for his assistance.

Musk saw Federov’s tweet Saturday and turned on SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service for the Ukrainian people, whose service had been disrupted due to the Russian invasion .


“While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine!” Federov wrote on Twitter . “While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

Around 10 hours later, Musk replied, “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”


The Ukrainian plea comes after Russia invaded the country late last week, launching attacks from land and air and from the north, south, and east of the country.

‘THE HOUSE IS COMPLETELY DESTROYED': UKRAINIANS FACE IMPACT OF ATTACKS

The Ukrainian government later replied on Twitter with gratitude, saying, “thanx, appreciate it.”


“Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe,” the company’s website states. “Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet.”

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are unique in that they do not rely on traditional internet infrastructure.

