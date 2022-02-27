ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Anxiety?

By Laura Dorwart
Cover picture for the articleAnxiety can sometimes make sleep apnea worse—and vice versa. Sleep apnea is a common medical condition that causes your breathing to stop intermittently during sleep. The most common type is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), in which the upper airway gets blocked during the night. Around 22 million people...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Disorder#Obstructive Sleep Apnea
