Video Games

The next Pokemon games are Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, out in late 2022

By Daniel Vuckovic
vooks.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell that’s a surprise, during the Pokemon Presents broadcast early this morning we got our look at the next generation of Pokemon games – Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A bunch...

www.vooks.net



ComicBook

Rare Sheet of Uncut First Edition Pokemon Cards Up for Auction

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Freak#Violet#Open World#Video Game#Pokemon Scarlet#Fuecoco
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Pokemon: The Best Movies From The Popular Series, Ranked

Ever since I was a young girl, I have watched Pokemon. From the famous anime series, with all of its strange moments, to the video games that come to our screen, to the trading cards in old dusty binders from the early 2000’s, Pokemon was a constant name in my life, and now today, I’m going to go over one of its biggest aspects in entertainment - movies.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build

The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Day Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mystery Gift Codes

Pokemon Day has given Pokemon Legends: Arceus some Mystery Gift Codes for trainers alongside their new Daybreak update. Pokemon Legends Arceus trainers can redeem these mystery gift codes to get freebies in celebration from the current event. These rewards are just to get additional pokeballs to make capturing easier as well as cosmetics for their trainer. For the Daybreak update, trainers can investigate mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokemon popping up all over the Hisui region. Players can battle Legendary Pokemon and wardens, adding more options to the Pokemon battle experience. It was given 7:00 AM PST, February 27, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Kanto's Starters a Gorgeous Makeover

Pokemon Day has come at last, and fans are living their best life to celebrate the franchise. After all, Japan welcomed the debut of Pokemon Red and Green on this day decades ago, and the IP is still kicking. With billions of fans the world over, Pokemon is stronger than ever, and that is why one makeup artist felt it was time to add a bit of spice to Kanto's starters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Loving the Newly Revealed Starters

During today's Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for Nintendo Switch. The game will represent the ninth Pokemon generation, allowing players to explore a brand-new region. While details were kept fairly minimal, it already seems like the fan community is in love with all three of the game's new starters! We probably won't know much more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a bit longer, but with the game set to release at the end of 2022, fans won't have to wait too long for additional information!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Announces Next In-Game Season: 'Season of Alola'

The Pokemon Company and Niantic Labs have announced the next in-game season for the augmented reality mobile game, Pokemon GO. The announcement was made during the Pokemon Presents broadcast that took place on Pokemon Day, Feb. 27. Pokemon fans of all platforms and franchises were greeted with updates for their favorite game from the latest release—Pokemon Legends: Arceus—to mobile adapted spinoffs—Pokemon Cafe Remix—and everything in between.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

New Pokemon for Pokemon Unite, Duraludon Revealed!

The brand new pokemon entry for Pokemon Unite revealed in the recent Pokemon Presents. Celebrating the 26th anniversary, Pokemon Unite Duraludon revealed. Since the list of pokemon before showed an attacker as the next entry, Duraludon may realistically be an attacker. The Steal/Dragon type pokemon has no preevolution or post evolution, therefore expect Duraludon to begin quite strong in the early game.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

NFT horror: Pixelmon investors lose millions on disfigured Pokemon clones

As mania consumes the crypto market and investors ride high on triple-digit returns, NFTs have grown hotter than the sun. But naturally, some must get burned. And over the weekend, fans of the superhyped Pixelmon project—a Pokemon clone designed to launch a new metaverse of catchable battle characters—found themselves in the ash. Calamity struck after months of social channel momentum for Pixelmon as a next-generation version of Pikachu and friends (its teasers featured artwork reminiscent of the massively popular Japanese franchise, but its makers have no affiliation to the Pokemon Company). The hype earned founders a staggering $70 million in mints when it went live in early February, notching one of the biggest launch sales ever for an NFT collection.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus flying Basculegion glitch is a speedrunner's dream

A newly discovered Pokemon Legends: Arceus glitch sends Basculegion soaring through the skies. In case you haven't played Pokemon Legends: Arceus or just haven't reached this point in the game yet, Basculegion is one of five different Pokemon you can ride around the map. Wyrdeer is a horse-like Pokemon that lets you gallop around land areas, Ursaluna is a bear-like creature you can use to dig out treasure from underground, and Basculegion is like a giant fish that takes you into rivers, lakes, and the ocean. And apparently, if the glitchy winds are you in your favor, the sky's the literal limit when it comes to Basculegion's capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Anime Sets Up an Alolan Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash dealing with the fantastic ramifications of his Pokemon Tournament victory, with the finale of Pokemon Sun And Moon netting Ketchum his first win over the long course of the series. With the latest season seeing plenty of reunions from characters past in the quest for Ash to become the greatest trainer there ever was, it seems that a major reunion is in the works as the majority of friends Ash made in the Alola Region are looking to make a major comeback.
COMICS



