ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Fears for man missing in floodwaters in NSW after being spotted calling for help before vanishing

By Australian Associate Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A man is believed missing in floodwaters in northern NSW as rain continues to batter the state, with warnings of much more to come.

Police say they will continue searching for the man on Monday after officers in Lismore heard him calling for help in floodwaters near Brewster and Uralba streets about 4pm on Sunday.

'Police lost sight of the man a short time later,' NSW Police said in statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSbAC_0eQZjuRP00
A man is believed missing in floodwaters in northern NSW as rain continues to batter the state, with warnings of much more to come

'Police Rescue entered the water and searched the area; however, the man has not been located.'

The latest incident comes amid 11 flood warnings in northern NSW as the big wet which has inundated Queensland's southeast and claimed seven lives heads down the east coast.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said an evacuation alert was in place for residents along the Clarence River near Maclean.

SES volunteers had affected 70 flood rescues since torrential rain began falling on Tuesday, the premier told reporters on Sunday morning.

'We know that whilst there might be blue skies in certain parts of NSW, that does not mean that there will not be significant flooding events that occur over the course of this week,' he said.

'So please, please, do not be complacent.'

Severe weather is impacting a 450 kilometre stretch from the Queensland border to Port Macquarie with a risk of life-threatening flash flooding, says the Bureau of Meteorology.

The northern rivers and mid north coast regions were expected to see 'widespread, high rainfall totals' exceeding 150mm on Sunday.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said there were 550 SES volunteers in the field and strong back-up plans in place.

'The SES is well supported by our other emergency services, organisations, including the RFS, where we have pre-positioned aircraft up on the far north coast,' she said.

'They're able to respond to any incidents that arise up there. We also have fire and rescue, with both teams and appliances in the north of the state, again ready to respond the risk of flash flooding, heavy rainfall.'

Senior Bureau of Meteorology hydrologist Ailsa Schofield said there was the potential, as the monster system moves south, for up to 250mm of rain in some areas.

'We won't start to see the rainfall ease until tomorrow (Monday),' she said.

'What this means for communities is that there is very serious and life-threatening flash flooding and riverine flooding likely.

'We have a number of flood warnings current from minor, moderate and up to major flooding.'

There five catchments affected are the Tweed, Wilsons, Richmond, Clarence and Arara rivers.

The communities of Tombolgin, Lismore, Grafton, Coots Crossing, Kyogle and Coraki have major flood warnings forecast from Sunday or for Monday.

Ms Schofield said it was possible the system could reach southern NSW by Wednesday.

One NSW life has already been claimed, with a man killed when his LandCruiser was carried away by local floodwaters on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, on Friday.

Meanwhile, communities affected by severe storms and floods across NSW in February and March last year will receive an additional $200 million in a jointly funded commonwealth-state support package.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Brigit McKenzie says the money will go to infrastructure recovery programs and community mental health initiatives.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment heroic passerby dives into raging Queensland floodwaters to drag a drowning man to safety after hearing his desperate cries for help

Dramatic rescues have saved Queenslanders from raging floodwaters including one man pulled to high ground when a bystander heroically dived into the torrent. Incredible footage shows the moment Jamie Dickson swims through the rapidly flowing water to reach a struggling man named Leo after hearing his cries for help from the water's edge.
ACCIDENTS
WLTX.com

Man saved from cold mud pit during storm after hours of calling for help

ST. LOUIS — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stuck waist-deep in a mud pit for hours on Thursday morning. The man was walking through an abandoned lot on his way to work around 6 a.m. according to North County Fire Rescue. Before he could make it to a parking lot, he stepped into a muddy trench and became trapped. He’s taken this path before but due to the heavy rain, the ground was much softer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Desperate Lismore residents forced to beg for food after floods RUINED local supermarket food and left dozens more businesses destroyed

Australians who have lost their homes during devastating floods in NSW are now facing major food and water shortages. Lismore in northern NSW has been ravaged by flood waters in recent days, with four out of the seven major supermarkets now completely destroyed. Residents desperate for supplies have now cleared...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Volunteers#Severe Weather#Nsw Police#Police Rescue#The Bureau Of Meteorology#Nsw Emergency Services#Ses#Rfs
Bradenton Herald

Missing woman found dangling on ‘steep slope’ after vanishing in Nevada

A woman who vanished on Valentine’s Day was found clinging to a tree on a “steep slope” in Nevada, rescuers told news outlets. Gayle Stewart was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 14, after leaving her house in Reno at about 8 a.m., News 4 reported. The Reno Police Department began the search for the 64-year-old that day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

UK's most wanted woman Sarah Panitzke arrested in Spain

A fraudster dubbed the UK's most wanted woman has been arrested in Spain after nearly a decade on the run. Sarah Panitzke, 47, disappeared in May 2013 while on trial over her part in laundering cash from a £1bn mobile phone tax scam. She was arrested while walking her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

One person is dead and four others remain in hospital with suspected mosquito-borne diseases

One person has died and four people remain in hospital in South Australia, their cases possibly linked to mosquito-borne diseases, prompting a warning from health officials. SA Health says people should avoid exposure to mosquitoes, following the recent detection of various flaviviruses in southern parts of Australia - spread through the bite of infected insects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Four contractors sentenced over church collapse that killed scaffolder

Jeffrey Plevey was crushed while working at the Citadel Church in Cardiff in 2017. Four contractors have been given suspended prison sentences after a scaffolder was crushed to death when a church collapsed ahead of its demolition. Jeff Plevey, 56, was killed while working at the Citadel Church in Splott,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drugs: Tierna Murray's family 'not the same people' after death

The number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has more than doubled over the last 10 years, official figures show. The mother of a 20-year-old Belfast woman who died last year says that young people are risking their lives every week. Cathy Murray said those dying are "normal, beautiful children".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy