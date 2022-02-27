ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘We need to be sharper’ – Rangnick slams Man Utd strikers as Ronaldo and Co shut out in Watford flop

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

RALF RANGNICK has hit out at his Manchester United stars after another poor showing in front of goal on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga were all guilty of wasting glorious opportunities in the 0-0 draw against Watford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYuT9_0eQZjYDX00
Rangnick was left fuming as a number of chances went begging for Man Utd Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqeL3_0eQZjYDX00
It was another frustrating day in front of goal for Ronaldo Credit: Getty

Manchester United have found scoring at home hard to come by as of late, finding the net just six times in their last seven games at Old Trafford.

And interim boss Rangnick, 63, has slammed his stars for their lack of sharpness in front of goal.

After the Watford stalemate, he said: "Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances.

"If we’d only had two or three against Watford, we could ask ourselves why.

"But the number of chances we had, they have to be enough to win the game.

"We need to be sharper in front of goal. If you miss that many, it’s difficult to win."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Ronaldo was left livid with Fernandes after the latter turned down the chance to square to him for a tap-in, instead shooting straight at Ben Foster.

But CR7 himself was guilty of missing a guilt-edged chance as well, which he reacted to by kicking out at the net in anger.

He did manage to get the ball in the back of the net at one point but was denied by the offside flag.

And to make matters worse he even appeared to block a goalbound effort from Fernandes, as the hosts failed to put away their chances.

The draw leaves the Red Devils in fourth place in the Premier League, but just two points ahead of fellow Champions League chasers Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side have also played THREE less games than Rangnick and Co.

Things don't get any easier in the coming weeks either, with a trip to cross-town rivals Manchester City on the cards next week, before games against Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mikel Arteta
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘whisks Georgina off to Madrid to eat at exclusive restaurant’ after Man Utd are frustrated by Watford

CRISTIANO RONALDO whisked Georgina Rodriguez away for a luxury dinner in MADRID immediately after Manchester United's draw with Watford, according to reports. The Portuguese striker, 37, played the full 90 minutes as the Red Devils slumped to a 0-0 stalemate against the relegation-battling Hornets. But Ronaldo quickly put his misery...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sharper#Manchester United#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#Arsenal#Rangnick And Co#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The US Sun

‘He’ll be captain until end of season’ – Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick slams Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo rift rumours

RALF RANGNICK rubbished suggestions as 'nonsense' that he has held talks over sacking Harry Maguire as captain and giving the armband to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United interim manager also insisted that the atmosphere within the dressing room described is anything but toxic. Maguire took to social media to blast...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd 0-0 Watford: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have failed to score in five of their 14 Premier League home games this season – they last failed to find the net in more home league games in a season in 2013-14 (6). Roy Hodgson (W2 D2) is the fourth manager to go unbeaten in four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
10K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy