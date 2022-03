Behind Russell Wilson is another season in Seattle riddled with disappointment as the Seahawks again came up short of their goals, in front of him remains a cloudy forecast leaving a hard to predict future with the organization. Wilson in Seattle is not simply a tale of, "Should he stay or should he go?" It also asks if the Seahawks should move on. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports’ is in favor of the latter, saying that the best bet for the Seahawks is moving on from the greatest quarterback in franchise history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO