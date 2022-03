In recent years, only a few Saturday Night Live hosts have really stuck out in the crowd — one of them is John Mulaney. The comedian — who has worked as a writer, producer, and acted on the NBC sketch series — returns for his fifth round as host on Saturday, February 26 with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. In anticipation of his return, we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of Mulaney’s funniest moments on the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO