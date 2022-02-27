ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

5 Ways Pokémon NFTs Are Finding the Metaverse

By Gerelyn Terzo
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

One of the most popular use cases for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the blockchain is gaming. And while Pokémon might...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Art

Pokemon Journeys will soon be hitting its milestone 100th episode for its run in Japan, and has shared a special new sketch to celebrate! The series has been following Ash Ketchum and new heroes Goh and Chloe across not only the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but every major region introduced throughout the games thus far. This has pit them against some familiar faces from the past and has introduced many new characters to the fold so far. Now the sky is the limit for the trio as they cross over this major milestone and ready to take on the next phase of their journey.
COMICS
GeekyGadgets

Chorus demo now available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Epic Games has released a new playable demo for the Chorus game which is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and was officially launched last year. If you have not yet experienced the Chorus game created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs a demo has now been made available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Enabling you to test your piloting skills and receive a taste of the “fluid and fast-paced space combat” before parting with your hardened cash.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Virtual World#Video Game
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsTimes

Crypt TV Partners With Metaversal to Launch Monster Universe NFTs

Jack Davis and Eli Roth’s Crypt TV is getting into the monster NFT business. The TV horror studio has partnered with Metaversal to launch Monster Fight Club, a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by Crypt TV’s Monster Universe. “Crypt’s IP has been adapted at the highest levels of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
charlottenews.net

Anchex Targets Metaverse and NFTs: Adds New Offerings for Trading

Anchex America's crypto exchange is ready to take part in the Metaverse and NFTs world in an early stage. Anchex plans to steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem. Entering the Metaverse world has provided an opportunity for Anchex to secure business opportunities for rare and valuable content. With...
MARKETS
PC Gamer

Dungeon Siege is back and has joined the metaverse, for some reason

If you've got a once-beloved but now dormant game series gathering dust, you might as well toss it into the metaverse and see what happens. That's what Square Enix has seemingly done with Dungeon Siege, which has been resurrected as a component of The Sandbox, a so-called metaverse which describes itself as "a leading decentralized gaming virtual world".
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns (for Nintendo Switch) Review

Infinite Interactive’s first Puzzle Quest game came out in 2007, and immediately drew me in with its mix of match-three puzzle-solving and RPG elements. It wasn’t a perfect game, but it offered a deep and engaging time that kept me glued to my Nintendo DS. I was excited when I heard that 505 Games was going to publish Infinity Plus Two’s (the same developer, rebranded in 2019) Puzzle Quest 3. My excitement turned into fear when the announcement said it was going to be a free-to-play game, and my fears were confirmed. The slog through Puzzle Quest 3 drove me back to the first Puzzle Quest to see if I was looking at that through rose-tinted glasses, and I was surprised to see that it received a deluxe port on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Civilization’ creator Sid Meier says monetisation can harm gaming

Game designer Sid Meier has shared his thoughts on monetisation within the games industry, and warned that it can jeopardise “making great games”. Speaking to the BBC for the 30th anniversary of Civilization, Meier warned that trying to monetise games can end up harming them. Meier explained that...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Classic hack 'n' slash Dungeon Siege is coming to The Sandbox, a Minecraft-esque metaverse

Dungeon Siege is coming back after a decade of silence - but as a metaverse thing. The classic hack ‘n’ slash series, which last appeared as the Obsidian-developed Dungeon Siege 3 in 2011, will be reintroduced as “interactive RPG experiences” within The Sandbox, a Minecraft-ish metaverse platform that has recently attracted partnerships with major publishers.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Puzzle Quest goes free-to-play, ruining what made the original match-3 RPGs great

The Puzzle Quest match-3 series started strong on the Nintendo DS and Playstation Portable in 2007. It's an enjoyable match-3 game that combines casual matching gameplay with RPG mechanics, with the game eventually finding its way to a multitude of platforms in the years following. With that success, a sequel was released on Android as well as consoles in 2010, but that Android version is now long gone, leaving fans hungry for a new title in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

NFT horror: Pixelmon investors lose millions on disfigured Pokemon clones

As mania consumes the crypto market and investors ride high on triple-digit returns, NFTs have grown hotter than the sun. But naturally, some must get burned. And over the weekend, fans of the superhyped Pixelmon project—a Pokemon clone designed to launch a new metaverse of catchable battle characters—found themselves in the ash. Calamity struck after months of social channel momentum for Pixelmon as a next-generation version of Pikachu and friends (its teasers featured artwork reminiscent of the massively popular Japanese franchise, but its makers have no affiliation to the Pokemon Company). The hype earned founders a staggering $70 million in mints when it went live in early February, notching one of the biggest launch sales ever for an NFT collection.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy