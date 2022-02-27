ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Thief Rips Off Restaurant Tip Jar

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwKAh_0eQZhx1A00

A crook made off with the tip jar at a local pizza place, and an officer gives a woman a ride to detox. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Purse Thief Hits Aldi

A woman contacted officers just before 7 pm to report a stolen purse. She said someone had taken her purse from Aldi.

The purse contained her driver’s license, cash, and medical card. Officers took information for a report.

Man Arrested after Vehicle Gets Stuck Under Bridge

Officers were called to River Road at 8 pm for a report of a vehicle stuck near the water under the bridge.

Police took a man into custody and arranged for the vehicle to be towed.

Ex Crawls in the Window

A woman called the police at 9 pm to report her ex climbed through the window of her home and refused to leave.

There was no physical altercation between the two and they had recently broken up. Officers advised her to get a protection order if she felt threatened.

Crook Steals Tips From Restaurant

A thief hit the hard-working folks at Rapid Fired Pizza at 9:30 pm. Workers called officers to report someone had stolen their tip jar.

Police took information for a report.

Meanwhile on Mabert Road

Just before 10 pm, a caller reported a man in overalls messing around behind a Mabert Road home.

Police didn’t see the man, but the caller requested a ride to the hospital in order to detox. An officer took her to the hospital and she was admitted.

Suspicious Activity

Just after midnight, a woman said someone knocked on her door and asked to use the phone. She did not respond to them. She thought the person had left the area but asked an officer to check just in case. Police didn’t find anyone in the area.

At 3 am, a Fifth Third Bank employee reported a suspicious vehicle with no plates slowing down and watching him as he went into the bank. He felt the driver was circling the block. The caller said he was safely inside the bank with doors locked. Officers checked the area and didn’t see a suspicious vehicle.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Flipped Off at Tim Horton’s

A man caused a commotion at the Tim Horton’s drive-thru and police busted a drunk driver on Gallia. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A worried grandmother asked officers to check on her daughter because her drug-addicted grandson was acting strangely. He was scheduled to enter rehab the next day.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Kids Run Wild at Portsmouth Cinema

Kids ran wild at the movie theater, and bar fights kept officers busy. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Some misbehaving kids caused a big ruckus at the Portsmouth Cinema. Just after 11 pm, an employee contacted police to report the theater kicked out some misbehaving kids.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Florida Men Rob Houses Disguised as Pest Control

Florida Men Rob Houses Disguised as Pest ControlScreenshot. A group of men in Florida are wanted after posing as pest control workers and robbing multiple houses. The three men performed this scam in at least three houses in Bradenton, and were able to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and money.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Homeowner Takes Out Knife-Wielding Parolee Baseball Bat

A homeowner took out a knife-wielding parolee after the man returned to the house four times in one night. It all started when a Broadway resident contacted officers at 2:58 am to report someone had attempted to break into the home. He didn’t see anyone, but someone messed with the side window. An officer responded within a minute but didn’t see anything suspicious.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

BB Gun Shooters Target Disabled Hilltop Resident

Drive-by BB gun shooters have taken aim at Portsmouth residents for the past week, targeting everyone from school kids to the elderly in all parts of town. They struck again Monday night, this time targeting a disabled Hilltop resident out for a ride on their mobility scooter. The frightened citizen,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Portsmouth Restaurant Report Card for February 2022

The information for the Restaurant Report Card comes from the Portsmouth Health Department. The results are in random order and not “ranked”. Not all restaurants are inspected every month. These inspections occurred within the last 30 days. Health Code violations are separated by “Critical” and “Non-Critical”.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Impaired Driver stopped after Driving 109 MPH on US 41

Impaired Driver stopped after Driving 109 MPH on US 41Indiana State Police. Gibson County – Sunday afternoon, February 27, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Trooper Finney was patrolling US 41south of Fort Branch when he observed a black 2021 Kia traveling south at 109 mph. Trooper Finney activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver continued south approximately three miles before finally stopping partially in the roadway near CR 1200 South.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tip Jar#Rips#Thief#Aldi#Rapid Fired Pizza#Fifth Third Bank
SCDNReports

Shooting in West Portsmouth

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman reported that the 9-1-1 communication center received a call requesting an ambulance for someone who had been shot. This incident occurred on 410 Straight Fork Road in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Deputies, detectives, and emergency medical crews responded to the location, according to Sheriff Thoroughman. Upon...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Madison County Murder Suspect Arrested

Madison County Murder Suspect ArrestedSCDN Graphics Department. Richmond, KY.(Feb. 28, 2022) – The search for Shannon Gilday, 23 years old of Taylor Mill, KY, ended this morning after he was located by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Gilday was found walking along Barnes Mill Rd by a Deputy just after 4:30 am, and taken into custody without incident.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Drunken Stepdad Assaults Boy

An intoxicated stepfather injured a boy and CPS removed children from a mom who refused to take a drug test. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just before 3 pm, officers responded to 17th Street and Thomas Avenue for a report of a disturbance between parents and students at the bus stop.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Florida Couple Arrested for Murder

Florida Couple Arrested for MurderFlorida State Police. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday evening in the parking lot of a Sarasota apartment complex.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
SCDNReports

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 Seized

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 SeizedIndiana State Police. Vanderburgh County – Thursday night, February 24, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Trooper Widner stopped the driver of a white Chrysler 300 on Wabash Avenue south of the Lloyd Expressway for failing to signal properly. The driver was identified as Dalton Keller, 23, of Evansville. While talking to Keller, Trooper Widner observed a bag containing marijuana inside the vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

OD at the BP

Officers responded to an overdose at the BP and came to the aid of two people who attempted suicide. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. New Boston Police spotted a vehicle just after midnight that showed up in the system as stolen. They notified Portsmouth PD and followed the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Teen Girl Attacks Dog With Brick

A teenager injured a dog, and its owner caught the act on video. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Robinson Avenue resident contacted officers at 3 pm to report several small dogs running loose in the neighborhood. She said the animals were bothering neighbors.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Drive-By Shooter Terrorizes Portsmouth

A shooter armed with a BB gun assaulted multiple people and a truck crashed into a house. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. At 1 pm, officers responded to a report of a drunk man causing problems inside Kroger. Employees asked him to leave, but he refused. Police took the man into custody for being drunk and disorderly.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
108K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy