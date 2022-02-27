Thief Rips Off Restaurant Tip Jar

A crook made off with the tip jar at a local pizza place, and an officer gives a woman a ride to detox. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Purse Thief Hits Aldi

A woman contacted officers just before 7 pm to report a stolen purse. She said someone had taken her purse from Aldi.

The purse contained her driver’s license, cash, and medical card. Officers took information for a report.

Man Arrested after Vehicle Gets Stuck Under Bridge

Officers were called to River Road at 8 pm for a report of a vehicle stuck near the water under the bridge.

Police took a man into custody and arranged for the vehicle to be towed.

Ex Crawls in the Window

A woman called the police at 9 pm to report her ex climbed through the window of her home and refused to leave.

There was no physical altercation between the two and they had recently broken up. Officers advised her to get a protection order if she felt threatened.

Crook Steals Tips From Restaurant

A thief hit the hard-working folks at Rapid Fired Pizza at 9:30 pm. Workers called officers to report someone had stolen their tip jar.

Police took information for a report.

Meanwhile on Mabert Road

Just before 10 pm, a caller reported a man in overalls messing around behind a Mabert Road home.

Police didn’t see the man, but the caller requested a ride to the hospital in order to detox. An officer took her to the hospital and she was admitted.

Suspicious Activity

Just after midnight, a woman said someone knocked on her door and asked to use the phone. She did not respond to them. She thought the person had left the area but asked an officer to check just in case. Police didn’t find anyone in the area.

At 3 am, a Fifth Third Bank employee reported a suspicious vehicle with no plates slowing down and watching him as he went into the bank. He felt the driver was circling the block. The caller said he was safely inside the bank with doors locked. Officers checked the area and didn’t see a suspicious vehicle.