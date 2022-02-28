ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many Massachusetts Schools Return From February Break With No Mask Mandate

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 8 days ago

BROCKTON (CBS) – For the first time in months, students in most school districts did not need to wear a mask when they returned to the classroom Monday following school vacation week.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced the state would end its mask mandate for K-12 schools. This change gave the power to individual cities and towns to decide how they would move forward starting February 28.

“I think it is time to see the masks come off and for us to see the smiling faces of our kids,” Brockton Superintendent Mike Thomas told WBZ-TV.

He said he was pleased to back the measure to remove their school mask mandate.

Brockton is just one of several districts that are making the change. Many school systems cite plummeting COVID cases and spread within their area.

Some parents told WBZ they are hesitant about the masking changes.

“I’m not sure if it’s 100% percent safe,” said one parent.

Ketsia Chery has a daughter in a Brockton middle school who said she will continue to wear her mask.

“I don’t think it’s safe at all,” said Chery. “Even though the virus is going down, it is still unsafe for the kids because you never know. You might think everything is okay and then one kid comes to the classroom then your kid gets sick and infected.”

Doctor Shira Doron, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said the data statewide supports the masking changes.

“We are at a point in the pandemic where removing mandates is warranted,” Doron said. “What we said from the beginning was when we have vaccines and treatments we will lift all restrictions,” said Dr. Doron. “We can’t just say that. We have to do it.”

There are some districts, including Boston, that have not announced plans to repeal the mask mandate for schools. Other school districts doing the same cited concerns over students returning from traveling following vacation week.

“Everywhere in the country, no matter where you went, is seeing the same big drop in cases,” Dr. Doron said. “So, I don’t think we are going to see a big spike in cases.”

Joseph Case High School in Swansea celebrated the move to go mask optional with a parody of the song “Tomorrow” from Annie.

“Tomorrow, tomorrow, we’ve options tomorrow. Our faces are here to stay,” Case High’s Principal Brian McCann can be seen singing to the tune of the song. The video was posted on the school’s YouTube page.

“Literally, this is the first time I am seeing some students ever, fully,” McCann said, “One senior said to me, she said, ‘It is so nice to see your beautiful face again.’ I was like, ‘Well thank you. Nice to see your beautiful face as well again.'”

Comments / 19

Elise Eloria
9d ago

Horrible that it went on for as long as it has. Masking our children who are the least susceptible should never have gone on this long. They are also the ones who suffered the most through this ridiculous “pandemic”. Delayed learning, social, physical and psychological effects of masking… shame on the governors and superintendents who mandated this child abuse!

Reply
6
Jeff Jackley
9d ago

The psychological effects of masking those children will be felt for YEARS to come.

Reply(2)
7
Angel Eyes
9d ago

Masks never worked. Democrats destroyed the minds of our kids

Reply(8)
15
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Boston

3-Year-Old Hospitalized After Falling From Apartment Window In Roxbury

ROXBURY (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating after a child fell out of a window in Roxbury late Monday morning. Officers were called to Humboldt Ave. around 11:15 a.m. Police said a 3-year-old reportedly fell from a third-floor window. Veronica Robinson told WBZ-TV she was walking her dog and saw the child bleeding on the ground between two apartment buildings. “Something caught my eye. I took a double-take and when I looked I saw something in the driveway,” Robinson said. “(A woman) started screaming and said ‘That’s a baby, a child!’ I said ‘Oh my god.’ Then I started screaming, and then got...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Mask Mandate Lifted: Businesses Hope Fewer Restrictions Will Increase Revenue

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a big and busy weekend in Boston as the city’s indoor mask mandate has been lifted. This means masks are no longer required inside places like bars, restaurants, retailers, museums, as well as gyms, and fitness centers. At Title Boxing Club On Newbury Street, fitness hounds were feeling free and normal again. “This definitely sets the tone and lets everyone know welcome back, we are here. Get back in here and let’s get back to what we were doing before all this started,” owner Cam Andrews said. Emine Acrasoy said removing the masks makes all the difference. “Especially...
BOSTON, MA
