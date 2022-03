Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO