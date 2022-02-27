Chicken Noodle Casserole

Last weekend, I asked my mother-in-law, Roye, for her special potato casserole recipe. This is a dish she reserves for holidays, like Christmas Eve or Easter. I thought she called it special because she makes it only for special occasions, but, no, when she sent me the recipe, the name of it is really is Special Potato Casserole, and it's from "Elegant Entertaining Cookbook" by Myra Sable.
Being a huge fan of cabbage rolls, I was a bit leery when faced with this recipe for lazy cabbage rolls. But I'm happy to say this shortcut was worth its weight in gold! I may never make actual cabbage rolls again. Serve with sour cream or yogurt on the side.
How about a big batch of beef barley soup? Barley has some solid health benefits, including high amounts of fiber and protein. Each serving of this recipe from The Chunky Chef boasts about 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein—and that’s just from the barley alone!
With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
The name might be spelled differently, but we still think Dolly Parton would approve of this downhome, country sausage and potato casserole recipe. It's said that this Jolean's potato casserole recipe is from the 1970s. Serve this hearty casserole recipe for dinner, brunch or breakfast and no one will ever take your man.
As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
(NAPSI)—Mardi Gras is back—Fat Tuesday is March 1—and Jambalaya is an excellent savory recipe to enjoy the return of this ultimate celebration. You can try your hand at the classic New Orleans dish, using the “trinity” (onions, bell pepper and celery), tomatoes, chicken and Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, available at Walmart and Kroger. Crunched for time? Use the quick and easy Zatarain’s Jambalaya mix instead.
Inspired by classic twice-baked potatoes, we switched out the standard russet potato with sweet potatoes. We mashed the sweet potato flesh with butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions, but that wasn’t enough to match the sweet potato’s assertive flavor — so we topped it off with cream cheese, hot sauce, and garlic powder to get the filling just right. These baked sweet potato boats prove that a little extra time in the oven can pay off.
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
A paratha is an Indian flatbread that's fried in oil. This delicious fry bread native to India and several other countries can be eaten alone or with toppings that range from honey, jelly and powdered sugar to fajitas, chicken and beans. In the United States, Navajo tacos are a popular way to serve fry bread, and that's how I discovered this bread on an Indian reservation in Oklahoma.
You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
Heat the oil in a pan over high heat. Combine the chicken, garlic, salt, and pepper, cooking until chicken is browned. Then, mix in the heavy cream, parmesan, and pesto, stirring until evenly combined. Next, bring to a boil and cook until the sauce has reduced, a couple minutes. Toss...
It’s Mardi Gras! Bring home a taste of New Orleans with two quick, easy dishes that are guaranteed to deliver a taste of the Big Easy. This Baked Jambalaya is perfect for a busy weeknight. It uses smoked sausage, a big time saver because it is fully cooked, and shrimp, another speedy protein. Everything cooks in one big skillet, so the clean up is minimal. If you do not have a 12-inch cast iron pan, any large oven safe skillet will do.
Hungarian mushroom soup is a fabulous soup recipe flavored with dill, paprika, lemon and other strong flavors. Sour cream is stirred into the soup at the end, resulting in a creamy soup you won't be able to stop eating. Serve this easy Hungarian soup recipe with crusty bread. Cuisine: Hungarian.
