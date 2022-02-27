ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Parliament Suspends Proposed Plans To Vote On Crypto Bill

By Ali Raza
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the report, the lawmaker leading the proposed framework says the situation needs to be clarified before MEPs can get into action. However, the head of ECB wants the lawmakers to speed up plans for the regulatory framework. The EU Parliament Wants To Clarify Issues. The vote on...

Comments / 0

