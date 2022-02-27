ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iq4g4_0eQZh6lG00

Biopharma stocks lock-stepped with the broader market in the week ending Feb. 25 before finishing higher. The trajectory was the same, with the sector declining in the first two sessions of the holiday-shortened week before making a comeback.

Earnings news picked up pace during the week and served as catalysts for stock moves. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) was among the worst decliners for the week after it's lead candidate KSI-301 could not ace a Phase 2/3 study in wet age-related macular degeneration.

On the regulatory front, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) received a complete response letter for the new drug application for bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease, caused by Alport syndrome. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) and partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced the Food and Drug Administration's nod for expanding the label for Jardiance to be used for reducing the risk of death and hospitalization for all patients with heart failure.

Here are the key catalysts that can influence trading in biopharma stocks in the unfolding week:

Conferences:

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, or AAAAI, Annual Meeting: Feb. 25-28, in Phoenix, Arizona

Credit Suisse London Global Healthcare Conference: March 1-2 (virtual event)

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is scheduled to rule on Amryt Pharma plc's (NASDAQ: AMYT) NDA for Filsuvez, which is being evaluated as a treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of junctional and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. The PDUFA goal date is Monday, Feb. 28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)/Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) have a tryst with the FDA on Monday regarding their biologic license application for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Cilta-cel). Cilta-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen CAR-T therapy that is being investigated for the treatment of adults with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

The FDA is also required to rule on the NDA submitted by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) relating to its lenacapavir, an investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection. The decision is due by Monday.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) has a PDUFA goal date of Monday for its NDA for Pacritinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia.

Clinical Data Readouts/Presentations

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) will present additional interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. (Monday, at 4:30 pm)

AAAAI Meeting Presentations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV): new data on KVD900, its lead drug program for oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Earnings

The earnings list presented is not comprehensive. Click here to access Benzinga's earnings calendar for the complete schedule.

Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) (before the market open)

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) (before the market open)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the close)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) (after the close)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) (after the close)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) (after the close)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) (after the close)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) (after the close)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) (after the close)

Tuesday

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) (before the market open)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the market open)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) (before the market open)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) (before the market open)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the market close)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) (after the market close)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) (after the market close)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) (after the market close)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) (after the market close)

Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (before the market open)

Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) (before the market open)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) (after the market close)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) (after the market close)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (after the market close)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (after the market close)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) (after the market close)

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) (after the market close)

IPOs

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amneal Pharmaceuticals#Puma Biotechnology#Biopharma#Kodiak Sciences Inc#Kod#Reata Pharmaceuticals#Reta#Bardoxolone#Alport Syndrome#Eli Lilly#Aaaai#Pdufa#Amryt Pharma Plc#Amyt#Nda#Johnson Johnson#Jnj Rrb#Legn#Cilta
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?

One hero has emerged during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The big question is whether the hero is real or an urban legend created to drum up support for Ukraine and other countries battling against Russia. What Happened: The events of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unfolding live to viewers...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Troops From Belarus Seen Entering Ukraine Amid Russian Military Strike

Troops from Belarus have been seen entering Ukraine, CNN reports. The publication said it spotted troops atop a column of military vehicles entering Ukraine from a border crossing with Belarus during a livestream. It isn't immediately clear if the troops belong to Russia or Belarus. The two countries have close...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Singapore Becomes First Southeast Asian Nation To Impose Sanctions On Russia

Singapore has become the first nation in Southeast Asia to impose sanctions on Russia and to unequivocally condemn the government of President Vladimir Putin for its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. What Happened: According to a report in Singaporean media resource The Strait Times, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament on...
POLITICS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

China’s official NBS manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in February from January's figure of 50.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
111K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy