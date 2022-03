LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored seven of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson added 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, who hung on for their eighth win in 10 games after blowing a huge early lead on the struggling Lakers. Dallas trailed 100-94 with seven minutes to play before scoring 11 consecutive points in a rally kicked off by Brunson’s fourth 3-pointer. Doncic went 9 of 21 and looked significantly less sharp than...

